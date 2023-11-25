Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

From an IIT graduate to becoming India's richest self-made woman and a prominent figure in the global business community, and a philanthropic, her journey is testament to her unwavering determination and confidence.

Self-Made success stories are extraordinarily inspiring and worth-reminiscing, as they involve immense hard work, sacrifices, passion, persistence and unflinching determination and self-belief, especially if it is of an Indian woman belonging from a humble background.

One such inspiring woman is Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corporation, who recently became the richest self-made Indian woman, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Vembu's net worth was recorded as a whopping ₹34,900 crore, thus placing her at 40th position on the list of India's wealthiest individuals. Vembu also ranks third on the list of India’s top five software entrepreneurs.

Her company and entrepreneurial journey

Her wealth majorly stems from her biggest stake in Zoho Corporation, a Chennai-based multinational technology company, which was cofounded by Radha’s older brother Sridhar Vembu, who began the business initially as AdventNet in 1996, and now serves as its CEO.and owns 5 per cent stake in company, while Radha owns 47 per cent stake.

Radha joined Zoho in 1997, after graduating from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) in industrial management. She gradually rose within the company owing to her immense passion for technology, innovative mindset​​​​ and drive for success.

Major Contributions

Particularly, Vembu’s major accomplishments include her role as the product manager for Zoho Mail, where her vision and mentorship played an impactful role in bolstering the service across the globe.

Under her guidance, Zoho has seen substantial growth of its product portfolio, presently offering a holistic suite of cloud-based applications that serve various business needs across 180 countries​​​​. Last year, Zoho made a profit of over Rs 2700 crore, the highest for a bootstrapped company.

Empowering women and youth

Besides her business endeavours, Vembu has also created an impact by contributing to gender equality and women's empowerment in the tech industry. Thus, substantially contributing to the global movement driving equal opportunities, inclusive future and representation in the business sector.

Also, Radha showcases unwavering commitment to societal betterment, especially in education. She has been supporting and sponsoring various educational programs, scholarships, and educational initiatives to empower young minds.

She is also the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro, an agricultural NGO and a real estate company named Highland Valley.

Personal Background

Radha has accomplished all this and more, despite hailing from a humble and non-business family. She was born in 1972 in Chennai, and her father Sambamurthy Vembu was a stenographer in Madras High Court. Currently, she resides in Chennai along with her husband and a child.

Thus, Radha’s success story from an IIT graduate to becoming India's richest self-made woman and a noteworthy figure in the global business community, is testament to her exceptional talent, commitment and leadership, and has made her a role-model for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, who aspire to make it big on their own.

Meanwhile, her brother Sridhar Vembu is a Padma Shri awardee, who completed his engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. He later worked at Qualcomm in the University of Princeton.





