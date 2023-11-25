Headlines

Not Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Sunil Mittal; Mukesh Ambani is India's biggest debtor with...

Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

This superstar, who was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, quit acting at peak of career, went To Mount Kailash for...

Who is Indian American doctor pledging $4 million for advocating Hinduism in US?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

Viral video: Girls dance to Bhojpuri song inside moving train, internet says 'please stop'

This superstar, who was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, quit acting at peak of career, went To Mount Kailash for...

Foreign cricketers who tied knot with Indian women

Low-budget films that were a hit at box office

9 amazing inventions by Pakistanis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This superstar, who was Raj Kapoor's brother-in-law, quit acting at peak of career, went To Mount Kailash for...

Ananya Panday shares inside photos of her first house, thanks Gauri Khan for for making 'dream home' special

Salman Khan opens up about his success, says his lows in career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of population'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's richest self-made woman, IITian, co-founder of Rs 2700 cr company, her net worth is…

From an IIT graduate to becoming India's richest self-made woman and a prominent figure in the global business community, and a philanthropic, her journey is testament to her unwavering determination and confidence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-Made success stories are extraordinarily inspiring and worth-reminiscing, as they involve immense hard work, sacrifices, passion, persistence and unflinching determination and self-belief, especially if it is of an Indian woman belonging from a humble background.

One such inspiring woman is Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corporation, who recently became the richest self-made Indian woman, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Vembu's net worth was recorded as a whopping ₹34,900 crore, thus placing her at 40th position on the list of India's wealthiest individuals. Vembu also ranks third on the list of India’s top five software entrepreneurs.

Her company and entrepreneurial journey

Her wealth majorly stems from her biggest stake in Zoho Corporation, a Chennai-based multinational technology company, which was cofounded by Radha’s older brother Sridhar Vembu, who began the business initially as AdventNet in 1996, and now serves as its CEO.and owns 5 per cent stake in company, while Radha owns 47 per cent stake.

Radha joined Zoho in 1997, after graduating from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) in industrial management. She gradually rose within the company owing to her immense passion for technology, innovative mindset​​​​ and drive for success.

Major Contributions

Particularly, Vembu’s major accomplishments include her role as the product manager for Zoho Mail, where her vision and mentorship played an impactful role in bolstering the service across the globe.

Under her guidance, Zoho has seen substantial growth of its product portfolio, presently offering a holistic suite of cloud-based applications that serve various business needs across 180 countries​​​​. Last year, Zoho made a profit of over Rs 2700 crore, the highest for a bootstrapped company. 

Empowering women and youth

 

Besides her business endeavours, Vembu has also created an impact by contributing to gender equality and women's empowerment in the tech industry. Thus, substantially contributing to the global movement driving equal opportunities, inclusive future and representation in the business sector.

Also, Radha showcases unwavering commitment to societal betterment, especially in education. She has been supporting and sponsoring various educational programs, scholarships, and educational initiatives to empower young minds.

She is also the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro, an agricultural NGO and a real estate company named Highland Valley.

Personal Background

Radha has accomplished all this and more, despite hailing from a humble and non-business family. She was born in 1972 in Chennai, and her father Sambamurthy Vembu was a stenographer in Madras High Court. Currently, she resides in Chennai along with her husband and a child.

Thus, Radha’s success story from an IIT graduate to becoming India's richest self-made woman and a noteworthy figure in the global business community, is testament to her exceptional talent, commitment and leadership, and has made her a role-model for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, who aspire to make it big on their own.

Meanwhile, her brother Sridhar Vembu is a Padma Shri awardee, who completed his engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. He later worked at Qualcomm in the University of Princeton. 



 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai Airport receives 'email threat' to blow up T2; demands USD 1 million in Bitcoin

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

Yash Chopra got angry at Rani Mukerji on sets of Veer Zaara as she laughed after watching Shah Rukh Khan with...

This actor's film is expected to beat Sunny's Gadar 2, Salman's Tiger 3; and it's not SRK, Prabhas or Vicky

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE