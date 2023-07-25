Headlines

Business

Business

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

The market capitalisation of one of his companies was Rs 1.05 lakh crore as on July 25, 2023.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Ravi Jaipuria is an Indian billionaire businessman who is popularly known as India's cola king. He presides over RJ Corp under which he manages Varun Beverages and Devyani International. He returned from the US in 1985 to join the family business in India as a bottler for Coca-Cola. The 68-year-old hails from a Marwari family. He named his company Varun Beverages after his son and Devyani International after his daughter.

Ravi Jaipuria's net worth

According to Forbes, Ravi has a net worth is USD 10.4 billion (Rs 85160 crore) as of July 25, 2023. He is in the 187th rank on the list of richest people in the world today. He was ranked 21st in India's Richest list in 2022 by Forbes. He is currently the richest Indian in the food and beverage industry, as per Forbes Richest India's list of 2022. 

In 1985, he joined the family business as a bottler for Pepsi-Cola. In 1987, he got one bottling plant as his share after a family division. He later switched to PepsiCo. Jaipuria also holds a minority stake in Medanta, a healthcare firm and hotel chain Lemon Tree.

The market capitalisation of his Varun Beverages was Rs 1.05 lakh crore as on July 25, 2023. The share price of the company was Rs 804.50 on Tuesday. The company is the second-largest bottling partner for PepsiCo's soft drink brands outside the US.

He has two children, one son named Varun and a daughter named Devyani. In 1985, his wife died in a plane crash. Jaipuria studied business management in the US. He completed his higher secondary education at DPS Mathura Road, New Delhi.

