Meet India's first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

Business

Meet India’s first billionaire, used Rs 1000 crore diamond paperweight, not Tata or Ambani, his massive net worth…

Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan was named the richest Indian billionaire of all time, he owned 50 Rolls-Royce cars.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Edited by

India is known for its exquisite history of riches and wealth, but Osman Ali Khan's story goes beyond the imagination of how much wealth and luxury a person can possess. Remarkably, Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam, was stated to have a net worth of Rs 1910987 crore ($230 billion). He was acknowledged as India's first and wealthiest billionaire by the East India Company.


Nizam Osman Ali, whose wealth was estimated by Times magazine to be worth 2% of the US GDP, was once the richest person on the planet. Nizam's primary source of income was Golconda Mines, the only supplier of diamonds at the time. The Nizams of Hyderabad ruled for 224 years, from 1724 to 1948, before the state was freed from their control. The Nizams left a long-lasting impression on history during their centuries-long rule. They were well-known for their lavish lifestyle, amazing art and culture, and the wealth they possessed.

The extravagant nature of Mir Osman Ali Khan's lifestyle is demonstrated by his unusual habits, which include collecting 50 Rolls-Royce automobiles and using a Rs 1000 Crore diamond as a paperweight. In addition, he owned a private airline, an astounding 400 million pounds of jewels, and 100 million pounds of gold.

Nizam Osman Ali was the richest person in Indian history based on his estimated wealth and lifestyle. Furthermore, he possessed numerous extraordinarily costly diamonds, including the Koh-i-Noor, Hope, Darya-e Nur, Nur-Ul-Ain, Princie, Regent, and Wittelsbach diamonds.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

