Meet IIT graduate who left Rs 1032259 crore company, started his own firm from a small flat, he is now...

Co-founder and CTO of Meesho Sanjeev Barnwal embarked on an amazing journey following his graduation from IIT.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

A successful person always rises from the ashes to create something innovative. As India is witnessing a boom in startup business, here's the story of two friends, Vidit and Sanjeev, who created Meesho. Meesho is an online marketplace that facilitates trade between suppliers, resellers, and customers, relying heavily on external social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Noticing the immense potential and hidden skill among housewives and women in small towns, Vidit and Sanjeev designed Meesho to be accessible, flexible, and easy to use. With its easy-to-follow marketing process, training, and mentorship, Meesho has helped many women realize their dreams of becoming financially independent and running their own businesses.

Fidelity's funds notably valued Meesho at $4.98 billion in December 2022. As of September of that year, the investor had previously estimated Meesho's value at $4.29 billion.

Co-founder and CTO of Meesho Sanjeev Barnwal embarked on an amazing journey following his graduation from IIT. He traveled to Japan to become a member of Sony's Core Tech Team, where he gained invaluable knowledge and found fulfillment.  Sony has Rs 1032259 crore as its market capital.

Still, he harbored a secret desire to start his own business. To find out more, he got in touch with his friend Vidit Aatrey, who was working at the Bangalore-based InMobi company at the time. After deliberating on it for about a month, they decided to launch their own company.

In June 2015, Sanjeev and Vidit left their respective jobs to come to India, even though the startup's concept was still being worked out. They aimed to create a platform that prioritizes the success of businesses.

Meesho's first office was a dining table in a tiny two-bedroom apartment in Bengaluru's Koramangala neighborhood. The company was founded in late 2015. Sanjeev Barnwal's business success has led to an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion or more, according to Financial Express.

