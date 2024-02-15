Business

Meet man who donated huge amount for Ram Mandir, BJP has chosen him for Rajya Sabha, his massive net worth is...

This man has been nominated by BJP to be the Rajya Sabha member in Gujarat. Know all about him.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) nominated businessman Govind Dholakia for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. Govind Dholakia is a diamond tycoon from Gujarat's Diamond City, Surat. Dholakia is the founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Private Limited. Govind Dholakia was born in a farmer family in Dudhala village in November 1947. Dholakia has seven brothers and sisters. Unlike most entrepreneurs, Dholakia only studied till Class 7. The diamond tycoon began his career by working on diamond cutting and polishing. After working for some years, Dholakia and his friend decided that they wanted to work independently. Dholakia, reportedly borrowed Rs 410 to start his business and launched the Shree Ramakrishna Export Company in 1970. Now his company employs over 5000 people, as per his LinkedIn profile. Dholakia's company has a total revenue of over Rs 14,945 crore. Govind Dholakia made headlines when he donated RS 11 crore to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Read: Meet man, son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 69958 crore company, he is... Govind Dholakia is famously known as Kaka. Govind Dholakia originally belonged to the Amreli district of Gujarat. He installed Sonal Panel Rooftops for around 850 families in Dudhala making the village, the first in the country to run on 100 per cent solar energy without any government subsidy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.