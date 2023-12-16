Headlines

Business

Meet duo, who were neighbours, started Rs 12800 crore business after marriage

Varun, who lived next door to Ghazal's relative, often saw her from his balcony and gradually developed feelings for her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

Although the conventional wisdom suggests that love and business don't mix well, there are exceptions to this rule. Gazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, a couple who chose the unconventional route of first falling in love, then tying the knot, and eventually becoming business partners, exemplify this unique journey. Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Honasa Consumer Private Limited, with prominent brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co.– recognised as the country's pioneering non-toxic baby care brand. Varun Alagh, Ghazal's husband, shares the role of co-founder at Honasa. Interestingly, Varun credits the inception of Mamaearth to their post-marriage experiences.

Both Ghazal and Varun hail from Gurugram in Haryana. Varun, who lived next door to Ghazal's relative, often saw her from his balcony and gradually developed feelings for her. This marked the beginning of their love story. However, it wasn't a hasty decision to become life partners. Ghazal mentions that they went on several dates to understand each other before taking the next step.

After years of dating, Ghazal and Varun tied the knot in 2011. Their first child, Agastya, was born in 2014. Agastya has a skin condition called eczema and experiencing issues like itching and dryness. When the couple started looking for skin products for their child, they found that the available products were filled with toxins that could potentially worsen their child's condition. Disheartened by this, they began importing products from the US. However, this approach was both expensive and exhausting. Frustrated, they contemplated establishing the foundation for Mamaearth.

Ghazal and Varun founded Honasa Consumer Private Limited, which encompasses the Mamaearth brand, in 2016. The company claims to create products using natural, plant-based ingredients that are superior to synthetic alternatives. Mamaearth products, including Bakuchiol by Mamaearth, are certified and effective. Under Honasa Consumer, there are various other products apart from Mamaearth. Ghazal Alagh identifies herself as the Chief Mama and co-founder of Mamaearth on her LinkedIn profile, while Varun Alagh is the CEO and co-founder.

In the quarter ending September, the company recorded a net profit of approximately Rs 30 crore, marking an increase of over 90% on an annual basis. During the same quarter, the company's revenue rose by about 21%, reaching Rs 496 crore. The company's shares have surged by more than 26% in the past month, with the share price hovering around Rs 399 on December 15, 2023, at approximately 9:30 AM.

Mamaearth's success story reflects the entrepreneurial journey of Ghazal and Varun Alagh, highlighting their commitment to creating a sustainable and successful business in the skincare industry.

