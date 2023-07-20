Meet man with Rs 11000 crore net worth who just bought Rs 4 crore Maserati MC20, video goes viral

The new Maserati MC20 joins the McLaren 570S, McLaren 720S, Lincoln Zephyr Hotrod, 1973 Pontiac Trans AM SD, Lotus Elise, Honda S2000, Ferrari 296 GTB and others in Gautam Singhania’s garage.

When you talk about Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Gautam Singhania are the few names that come to our mind. These Indian industrialists try to stay away from the limelight however their extravagant lifestyle often gets the attention of the paparazzis. Gautam Singhania is one such billionaire who often makes it to the headlines due to his love for automobiles and once again he is going viral due to his latest purchase. Gautam Singhania has purchased a new Maserati MC20 Italian sports car worth more than Rs 4 crore. Although Singhania isn’t the first buyer of the Maserati MC20 in India, he is probably the only India to own it in the red colour option. The red colour sports car will likely look good in Gautam Singhania’s garage that also has multiple Ferraris.



Gautam Singhania is the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, the world's largest producer of suiting fabric. With a net worth of more than Rs 11000 crore, Singhania is expanding the business in other sectors as well. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle and his passion for fast cars, jets and boats. As per the reports, Singhania is also building a mansion that will be 10-storey taller than Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 crore Antilia.

The new Maserati MC20 joins the McLaren 570S, McLaren 720S, Lincoln Zephyr Hotrod, 1973 Pontiac Trans AM SD, Lotus Elise, Honda S2000, Ferrari 296 GTB and others in Gautam Singhania’s garage. Apart from this, Singhania owns a tri-deck luxury yacht constructed entirely out of Burma Teak wood and a luxury yacht Moonraker. He also owns Bombardier Challenger 604 business jet and three helicopters.