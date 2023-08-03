Headlines

Prabhas shares his experience of working with Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD, calls her 'biggest superstar'

Meet the first Indian woman chef to win Michelin Star, owns leading Bangkok restaurant

Her restaurant Gaa in Bangkok was voted as Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list at No.16 in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Chef Garima Arora: Many were unfamiliar with this talented Indian female chef until the current season of MasterChef India aired. She has been a legend, as she became the first Indian woman to receive a Michelin star. She attended Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and has worked with chefs such as René Redzepi of the renowned Noma restaurant in Copenhagen and Chef Gaggan Anand. The following year, she was selected Asia's Best Female Chef of the Year by World's 50 Best Restaurants. Her restaurant Gaa in Bangkok was ranked No. 16 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2019.

Garima hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. Garima's passion for cooking began when she was young as she loved to help her mother in the kitchen. She would frequently be in the kitchen with her brother Nauroze Arora, discovering the enchanted world of flavours and spices. 

Garima is married to pilot Rahul Verma, and the two of them have a daughter. Before choosing another career path, she completed a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media in Journalism at the University of Mumbai. She first dabbled in journalism for more than six months before realising that the culinary arts were her genuine passion.

She had a variety of experiences along the way, beginning with work at various restaurants in India and abroad. She worked at prominent establishments including The Oberoi hotel chain and Bangkok's Gaggan, a Michelin-starred restaurant, thanks to her commitment and passion. 

In France, Garima earned a grand diploma in cuisine and patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in 2010. She went on to work with culinary luminaries such as Gaggan Anand, Gordon Ramsay, and René Redzepi of Noma in Copenhagen.

In April 2017, Garima opened Gaa, a three-story restaurant, in Bangkok. She skillfully fuses contemporary tasting menus with conventional Indian cooking methods at Gaa, creating a symphony of flavours that mesmerises diners. 

This noteworthy accomplishment was a turning point for women in the culinary industry as well as a testament to Garima's talent. She made history by receiving the renowned Michelin Star as the first Indian woman chef. The following year, she was selected Asia's Best Female Chef of the Year by World's 50 Best Restaurants. Her restaurant Gaa in Bangkok was ranked No. 16 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2019.

Garima Arora, a symbol of empowerment, keeps breaking down barriers and demonstrating that anyone can achieve success at the top with hard work, ability, and a clear vision.

