Meet man who failed to become doctor, built Rs 5000 crore company, started with Rs 25 lakh, his net worth is...

Dr GSK Velu's contribution to the upliftment of medical infrastructure in India is unparalleled. He is responsible for bringing the country to the world's healthcare map. GSK Velu hails from a small village near Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. He did his initial schooling in a Tamil school near Madurai.

He wanted to become a doctor but he failed to secure admission by just few marks. Then Dr Velu went on to pursue his Bachelor's in Pharmacy from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani. In 1991, he got admission to the Loyola Institute of Business Administration and acquired his MBA degree. Dr Vely did his PhD from IBAM, Kolkata.

After completing his education, Velu started working, his first job was with a medical equipment distribution agency called Instruments and Machines Inc. in Chennai. Velu's boss was impressed with his performance and offered to start another company with him as a partner in 1989. GSK Velu was only 21 years old at the time.

He saved around Rs 25 lakhs from the business and launched his own company. In 1997, GSK Velu launched Trivitron Healthcare, a medical technology company that provides affordable healthcare solutions. Ever since the company has emerged as the country's largest medical technology company.

GSK Velu is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director at Trivitron Group of Companies, Chairman of Neuberg Diagnostics, Chairman of Maxivision Eye Hospital, and Chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council.

He also holds several key positions in Trade associations like CII, AIMED and more. GSK Velu's company has a revenue of Rs 4,978 crore company.