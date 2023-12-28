Headlines

'Rs 6,000 loss': Kanpur man takes Ola to reach Jhansi as 9-hour train delay disrupts plans

Anil Ambani's wife pens heartfelt note for 'Pappa', shares rare family picture

Meet woman who became CEO at 24, built Rs 1400 crore company, her business is...

Her journey wasn’t without hurdles, and her story is not just about business success but also about rewriting the narrative of what Indian technology companies can achieve on a global stage.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Image Source: Instagram/devitasaraf
In the dynamic world of technology, Devita Saraf stands as a perfect example of entrepreneurial success. Saraf is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Vu Televisions. She started her journey with a visionary concept, which later turned into a company with an annual revenue exceeding Rs 1000 crore.

Saraf was born in Mumbai in a business-centric environment, and completed her education at the University of Southern California. She is the daughter of Rajkumar Saraf, former chairman of Zenith Computers, her passion for the industry was evident early on. Starting her career at Zenith Computers, she swiftly climbed the ranks, becoming the director of marketing at the age of 21.

Devita later polished her skills by undertaking an Online Program Management course from Harvard Business School, signalling her commitment to continuous growth. With her knowledge and ambition, she started her entrepreneurial journey by founding Vu Televisions in 2006, an electronics company that manufactures LED TVs and other TVs.

In the initial years she faced some challenges, as her company did a business of Rs 30 crore in the first 8 years. However, Devita's commitment and vision began to show results, which has helped the company grow into a Rs 1,400-crore TV manufacturer today, according to a Business Today report. 

Devita's commitment to innovation was evident in her decision to combine TV and computer features, creating advanced products that set Vu Televisions apart. 

In an interview, she shared about her motivation for returning to India from the US to create technology products made for the Indian market and Indian customers. 

Devita's journey wasn’t without hurdles, and her story is not just about business success but also about rewriting the narrative of what Indian technology companies can achieve on a global stage.

