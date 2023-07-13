Headlines

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple ahead of India's moon mission

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

HomeBusiness

business

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Shiv Nadar did engineering from PSG College of Technology. His wife is an art collector and has two art museums in Delhi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Nadar is the richest person in Delhi. He is also the third richest person in India with a net worth of around Rs 2, 07,700 crore (Forbes). He started the company with five friends in his garage. His first business was making calculators and microprocessors. That firm later became HCL Technologies, one of the country's top IT firm with an annual revenue of over 11.8 billion dollars.

After having led the company for over four decades, he stepped down as the chairman of the company. His daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, now heads the company. She is also one of the richest women in India. The company has presence in 60 countries and employs 222,000 people.

Shiv Nadar is also one of the leading philanthropists in the country. He has donated 1.1 billion dollars to Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Shiv Nadar did engineering from PSG College of Technology. His wife is an art collector and has two art museums in Delhi.

He received Padma Bhushan in 2008.

Shiv Nadar was born in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. He is an Electrical and Electronics engineer.

He started his career with a job at Walchand group, in 1967. His first company was named Microcomp. HCL was founded in 1976 with an investment of Rs 1,87,000.

In 1980, the company started selling IT hardware on the international market. The firm reported a revenue of Rs 10 lakh in the first year of its international operations.

In 1996, Shiv Nadar founded an engineering college in Chennai called SSN College of Engineering in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His firm also runs other educational institutions.

In Hurun's 2022 list, Shiv Nadar emerged as India's most generous person. He donated Rs 1161 crore. This was Rs 3 crore per day. Azim Premji was second with Rs 484 crore donation.

Shiv Nadar's daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, is now the chairperson of HCL Technologies. According to Hurun, her net worth last year was Rs 84,330 crore.

She is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar foundation. She also runs the Habitats Trust, a foundation that works towards protecting habitats of indigenous species.

She completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

'Never imagined you'll be head coach and I would...': Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid recall 2011 West Indies tour

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vijay Sethupathi announces 50th project! Jawan actor’s milestone movie to be titled Maharaja: See Post

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE