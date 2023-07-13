Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

Shiv Nadar did engineering from PSG College of Technology. His wife is an art collector and has two art museums in Delhi.

Shiv Nadar is the richest person in Delhi. He is also the third richest person in India with a net worth of around Rs 2, 07,700 crore (Forbes). He started the company with five friends in his garage. His first business was making calculators and microprocessors. That firm later became HCL Technologies, one of the country's top IT firm with an annual revenue of over 11.8 billion dollars.

After having led the company for over four decades, he stepped down as the chairman of the company. His daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, now heads the company. She is also one of the richest women in India. The company has presence in 60 countries and employs 222,000 people.

Shiv Nadar is also one of the leading philanthropists in the country. He has donated 1.1 billion dollars to Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Shiv Nadar did engineering from PSG College of Technology. His wife is an art collector and has two art museums in Delhi.

He received Padma Bhushan in 2008.

Shiv Nadar was born in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. He is an Electrical and Electronics engineer.

He started his career with a job at Walchand group, in 1967. His first company was named Microcomp. HCL was founded in 1976 with an investment of Rs 1,87,000.

In 1980, the company started selling IT hardware on the international market. The firm reported a revenue of Rs 10 lakh in the first year of its international operations.

In 1996, Shiv Nadar founded an engineering college in Chennai called SSN College of Engineering in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His firm also runs other educational institutions.

In Hurun's 2022 list, Shiv Nadar emerged as India's most generous person. He donated Rs 1161 crore. This was Rs 3 crore per day. Azim Premji was second with Rs 484 crore donation.

Shiv Nadar's daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, is now the chairperson of HCL Technologies. According to Hurun, her net worth last year was Rs 84,330 crore.

She is a trustee of the Shiv Nadar foundation. She also runs the Habitats Trust, a foundation that works towards protecting habitats of indigenous species.

She completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.