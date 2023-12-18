Meet CEO set for record-breaking Rs 905 crore bonus, Rs 1,95,000 crore company has one condition…

With the stock price of his company climbing to new highs last week, this CEO is steadily moving towards bagging a record-breaking bonus of Rs 905 crore,

Leading low-cost airline could make its CEO richer by over Rs 900 with a record bonus. However, there’s one condition. European career Ryanair’s long-term CEO Michael O’Leary could make a massive fortune with over $109 million bonus. O’Leary is credited with being the brain behind the airline’s growth into an aviation giant over the past few decades.

With the stock price of Ryanair climbing to new highs last week, O’Leary is steadily moving towards bagging the bonus of Rs 905 crore, according to a Financial Times report. The airline and the CEO signed the eye-opening bonus deal in 2019.

According to the deal, the CEO will receive 100 million Euros in stock options if he satisfies one of two conditions. In the first, he needs to to get Ryanair’s shares to a price or 21 Euros and hold it at the benchmark for a period of 28 days. On Monday morning, Ryanair share price stood at 18.83 Euros.

The other way he could bag the huge bonus is if the airline reports annual profits after taxes of 2.2 billion Euros. Ryanair is Europe’s most valuable aviation carrier. FT reported that it would be one of the largest bonuses handed out in corporate history. Most recently, O’Leary received a compensation of 925000 Euros. He also holds Ryanair stocks. His stake of 3.9 percent in the airline currently stands at 907 million Euros.