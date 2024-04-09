Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet brothers, seeking Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

'Marked improvement in situation due to...': PM Modi on Manipur violence

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC exam with AIR 9, got highest interview marks but didn’t became IAS due to…

Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet brothers, seeking Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Meet doctor who left practice to crack UPSC exam with AIR 9, got highest interview marks but didn’t became IAS due to…

Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

Spectacular photos of Total Solar Eclipse by NASA

Foods that can age your skin faster

Shah Rukh as Walter White, Ranbir as Jesse Pinkman: AI reimagines Breaking Bad with Bollywood actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

This actor was initially rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi, was later cast two days before shoot

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet brothers, seeking Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital secured a Rs 9650 crore buyout offer from Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 06:48 AM IST

article-main
Hinduja brothers
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is on the rise again. Once the sixth richest man in the world, Anil Ambani declared bankruptcy at UK court in 2020. However, things are now changing in his favor as his Reliance Power is touching new heights on the stock market after paying debts of three major banks. Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital also secured a Rs 9650 crore buyout offer from Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings. Currently under IRDAI scrutiny, the Hinduja Group is reportedly in talks with three Japanese banks - Mizuho, SMBC and MUFG to borrow Rs 8000 crore to acquire Anil Ambani’s Reliance Capital under the bankruptcy code. Although people are aware of Anil Ambani and Reliance Capital, not many know about the Hinduja brothers who made it big while staying away from the media spotlight.

Hinduja brothers are involved in a wide range of businesses ranging from trucks and lubricants to banking and cable television through subsidiaries of Hinduja Group. As per Forbes, the Hinduja family currently has a net worth of Rs 166612 crore. The Hinduja brothers include four siblings -- Srichand, Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok. All four of the Hinduja brothers together spearheaded the massive conglomerate that was founded by their father Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja in 1914. Giving a push in the financial sector, the Hinduja Group offered Rs 9650 crore to acquire debt-ridden Reliance Capital owned by Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani.

As per a previous report by the Economic Times, Hinduja Group aims to secure Rs 8000 crore loan before the May 27 deadline set by a bankruptcy court to close the deal. Hinduja Group wants five year loans at an interest cost of 8-9% a year. The report suggests that Japanese banks will likely derive comfort from Reliance Capital's partnership with Nippon Life. For those who are unaware, the two together run a life insurance joint venture in India.

Gopichand Hinduja is currently the chairman of the group. He took the position after his older brother Srichand Hinduja died in May 2023. Hinduja Group had a headquarter in Iran until 1979, when the Islamic Revolution forced it to move to Europe. Srichand Hinduja and his brother Gopichand moved to London in 1979 to develop the export business. Prakash manages the group's operations in Geneva, Switzerland while the youngest brother, Ashok, oversees the Indian interests.

The group employs over 200,000 people and has offices in many major cities around the world including in India. In 2017, Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja were described as the wealthiest men in Britain.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Not Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi or Irshad Kamil; this lyricist has won most National Film Awards for Best Lyrics

Meet IAS officer who failed in UPSC exam with one mark, later cracked it with AIR...

Meet woman, DU alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, her AIR was...

India declared as 'cancer capital of the world,' know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement