Meet billionaire NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan, who built his own company instead of working at Infosys

Rohan's journey has been one of unrelenting willpower, firm beliefs, and outstanding accomplishments, from his early programming drive to being the inspiration behind the rise of his startup Soroco.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Rohan Narayana Murty, who comes from a successful family, has forged an independent route for himself while continuing to help his parents Sudha and N.R. Narayana Murthy, who founded Infosys. Rohan is the son of India's largest IT company founder NR Narayan Murty, who founded his startup. Sudha Murty, a best-selling author, philanthropist, and engineer, is his mother. A pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors was Sudha Murty. 

Rohan's journey has been one of unrelenting willpower, firm beliefs, and outstanding accomplishments, from his early programming drive to being the inspiration behind the rise of the start-up Soroco. Akshata Murty, the spouse of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Rohan Murty are siblings. 

The tale of Rohan Murty's genius and invention started at a young age. He grew raised in a supportive home with famous parents, where he discovered an enthusiasm for programming that would influence his life. His schooling at Bangalore's Bishop Cotton Boys' School provided a solid basis for his future academic endeavours.

He attended Cornell University to study computer science, graduating with a Bachelor of Science. He then went on to get a PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University with an emphasis on opportunistic wireless networks, a field with a bright future.

READ | Meet factory worker’s billionaire son: No money for school fees, Gujarat man now has 55000 crore company

Rohan Murty started on the path of technical innovation after earning his doctorate. He co-founded Soroco in 2014 with eminent computer scientists Arjun Narayan and George Nychis. The company changed how businesses handled digital transformation by specialising in technology using artificial intelligence resources. He leads his startup's technological operations.

As Soroco emerges from a year of rapid expansion, ambitious strategies are being made to scale in the hopes of capturing a $15 billion market that includes 500 million white-collar employees globally, Forbes reported. The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) projects Soroco's top-line revenues for 2022 to be $18 million (Rs 1,48,06,75,500 or Rs 148 crore) despite the fact that Soroco does not disclose its revenue figures.

Being N.R. Narayana Murthy's son, Rohan received a sizable share of Infosys, a company valued at Rs 5.55 trillion (Rs 5.55 lakh crore). According to Business Today, Rohan Murty, who held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, received Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income.

 

