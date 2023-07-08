Meet billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s lesser-known brother-in-law who is worth Rs 58,600 crore, know his business | Photo: Twitter

Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal is the fifth richest Indian in the world with a net worth of over Rs 146,000 crore ($17.1 billion). Stories of his wealth and flamboyance are all over the internet. However, not many in India know about the business tycoon’s brother-in-law, who is also among the wealthiest people of India: Sri Prakash Lohia. Lohia is married to Seema Mittal, sister of Lakshmi Mittal.

An industrialist who rarely makes public appearances, Lohia left India in the 1970s to make his fortune abroad. His net worth today is over Rs 58,600 crore ($7.1 billion). Earning his wealth through petrochemicals and PET, Lohia is one of the richest in Indonesia today. However, the Indian-origin businessman with assets majorly in Indonesia lives in the UK like his brother-in-law.

Sri Prakash Lohia’s story starts in the 1970s when he left India along with his father and founded Indorama Corporation in Indonesia. Over the years, he expanded the business to fertilisers, textile raw material, medical gloves, polyolefins. Lohia serves as Chairman of the group which is world leader in polyester. His brother Aloke Lohia is also a billionaire but based in Thailand.

Sri Prakash Lohia is a BCom from the University of Delhi. The media-shy billionaire lives a private life with wife Seema in an 18th century mega mansion in the heart of London that he bought for a whopping 50 million pounds. He has two children, daughter Shruti and son Amit who is the vice chairman and MD of Indorama Corporation. Lohia is a collector of lithographs and old books. He owns one of the planet’s largest collections of coloured lithographs.