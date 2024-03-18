Meet Azim Premji’s son, earns over Rs 8 crore salary, got Rs 2500000000 gift, he is…

Azim Premji and family donated more than Rs 1774 crore last year, as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023.

Azim Premji is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires who are known for their hard work, vision and philanthropy. Often called as India’s most generous man, Azim Premji has been in the list of richest Indian people for more than two decades now. He used to be among the top two richest Indians almost a decade ago. Founder chairman of Wipro, Azim Premji took the lead of the IT giant when he was just 21 years old. Wipro is currently one of the leading IT firms in India with a market cap of more than Rs 270000 crore. Being one of the most generous men in the country, Azim Premji and family donated more than Rs 1774 crore last year, as per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023. While Azim Premji is a well-known figure, not many people know about his son Rishad Premji who is now taking the family’s legacy ahead.

Azim Premji handed over the reins of the multinational company to his son Rishad Premji after taking the company to new heights for around 53 years. Rishad joined Wipro in 2007 and worked in several roles before becoming Executive Chairman in 2019. With An MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in economics from Wesleyan University in the US, Rishad Premji served as a Chairman of NASSCOM for the financial year 2018-19. He is now the Executive Chairman of Wipro Limited which has more than 250,000 employees in six continents.

Currently staying in Bangalore with his wife and two kids, Rishad Premji took a massive pay cut that nearly halved his annual earnings from the previous year. The Wipro Chairman took a compensation of less than 8 crore ($951,353) in the financial year 2022-23. Rishad reportedly opted for a voluntary pay cut in the view of the negative performance at Wipro’s IT services business. During the Covid-19 pandemic in the year 2019-20, Rishad opted for a 31% pay cut. Rishad is also on the boards of Wipro Enterprises Limited, Wipro-GE and the Azim Premji Foundation.