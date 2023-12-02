Headlines

Meet Avani Davda, former CEO who is now independent director of Rs 2602 crore company, know her Tata connection

At a very young age, Avani Davda, 33-year-old CEO of Tata Group and the former CEO of Tata Starbucks, achieved an impressive track record in business when the company crossed the Rs 1000 crore revenue threshold in 2023. Let us look at Avani Davda's journey from Tata Starbucks to her current role.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Large multinational corporations have seen new heights in business thanks to Indian executives. The largest conglomerate in India, Tata, is one business that has grown significantly as a result of having CEOs and experienced executives in leadership positions.

At a very young age, Avani Davda, the 33-year-old CEO of the Tata Group and the former CEO of Tata Starbucks, achieved an impressive track record in business when the company crossed the Rs 1000 crore revenue threshold in 2023. As she advances in the corporate hierarchy, let us look at Avani Davda's path from Tata Starbucks to her current position as an independent director of a Rs 2602 crore company. 

Who is Avani Davda?

Hailing from Mumbai, she completed her education and earned her bachelor's degree at the prestigious H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. Avani's passion for leadership and business led her to get a master's degree in management at the esteemed Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, as reported by Financial Express.

When Avani Davda applied to the esteemed Tata Administrative Services (TAS) in 2002, she made her first steps into the business world. She gained a great deal of experience and knowledge while employed by The Indian Hotels Company, popularly known as Taj Hotels, and Infiniti Retail Ltd.

Avani Davda was mentored by a devoted Tata employee named R. K. Krishna Kumar. Inspired by Avani's potential and exceptional qualities, Kumar personally selected her to spearhead the important collaboration between Tata Global Beverages Limited and Starbucks Coffee Company.

After serving as CEO of Tata Starbucks for a profitable duration, Avani Davda took a job as Managing Director at Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd, a division of Godrej Industries Ltd. Beginning in 2016, she oversaw the company's incredible transformation.

She currently serves as the strategic advisor for Brain Advisory Network and the independent director of Mahindra Logistics, as per her LinkedIn profile. She is a wonderful example of what can be achieved, regardless of age or experience, through determination, a commitment to performance, responsibility for others, and innovative leadership. 

