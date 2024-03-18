Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once earned Rs 2500 a month, now runs Rs 105600 crore firm, no match for Ambani, Adani

Elvish Yadav confesses to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Report

How son became beacon of hope for bankrupt Anil Ambani, made a Rs 2000 crore fortune by…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once earned Rs 2500 a month, now runs Rs 105600 crore firm, no match for Ambani, Adani

7 bowlers with most wickets in WPL 2024

8 superfoods to get rid of headache

Weight loss: Best exercises to reduce hip fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Australia's richest Indian, once earned Rs 2500 a month, now runs Rs 105600 crore firm, no match for Ambani, Adani

The group’s clients are some of the biggest companies of the world- Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Maruti Suzuki and Volkswagen.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In an inspiring journey from India to Australia, Vivek Chaand Sehgal is a Renowned millionaire businessman. The 66-year-old is the co-founder of Motherson Group, a business conglomerate with an estimated sales of USD 12.7 billion, or around Rs 1,05,600 crore. It is widely known that Sehgal is the richest Indian in Australia. Even Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata's wealth is no match for the family's wealth.

In 1975, he established the company -- Motherson alongside his late mother, Shrimati Swaran Lata Sehgal, focusing in silver trade at first. In addition, Vivek Chaand Sehgal is the head of the Samvardhana Motherson Group, which is a crucial division of the larger Motherson Group and produces car parts.

The grandfather of Vivek Sehgal was a successful jeweller. At the age of eighteen, Sehgal began silver trading, he sold one kilogramme of silver for one rupee, making about Rs. 2,500 a month in the early 1970s. He made the decision to start his own company after realising the potential of investing in and trading silver.

Along with his mother Swaran Lata Sehgal, Vivek Chaand Sehgal made the decision to launch Motherson, his own silver trading business, in 1975. Nevertheless, the silver trade industry quickly began to decline and was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Forbes reports Sehgal's net worth at USD 4.8 billion as of March 18, 2024 (Rs 38,965 crore), positioning him at the 666th spot globally in terms of wealth. In 2021, he secured the 49th position in India's richest list by the magazine.

Samvardhana Motherson International, previously Motherson Sumi, is the primary source of his wealth stems. Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, the son of Sehgal, is a director on the boards of Motherson Sumi Wiring India and Samvardhana Motherson International. He has two children.

Sehgal was born in Delhi, India on September 28, 1956. He completed his education in Pilani, Rajasthan's Birla Public School. Vivek Chaand Sehgal graduated from Delhi University. He was given the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in India in 2016. Notably, he founded Motherson Sumi wire India, a joint venture that now controls the Indian wire harness market and was formed by Sumitomo Wiring System and Motherson Group. Renowned brands include BMW, Ford, Mercedes, Toyota, and Volkswagen are among the group's clientele.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US Presidential Election 2024: 'Blood bath in country if…,' says Donald Trump

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Adah's film mints only Rs 2 crore in opening weekend, lags behind...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission to announce poll dates today

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

Russia-NATO conflict is 'one step away' from World War III: President Vladimir Putin

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement