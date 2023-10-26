Meet man whose parents worked as labourers, battled life-threatening disease, now owns a luxury perfume brand worth...

Today, Adil Qadri's range of perfumes is famous for its quality and up-market fragrances and these perfumes are alcohol-free and the company is now worth crores.

Born to poor parents in Gujarat to the owner of a luxury perfume brand, Mohamadadil Asif Malkani alias Adil Qadri's success story is certainly one full of inspiration. Adil Qadri, who is the owner of luxury perfume brand Adilqadri, launched an e-commerce site named Adil Qadri in 2018 and today his products are available in and around India.

Adil Qadri's parents were labourers and his family had to face a lot of hardships to make ends meet. He also suffered from a complex type of asthma because of which he couldn't attend school after Class 5. Due to the disease, many restrictions were automatically imposed on Adil's life. However, passion, dedication and hard work helped Adil reach heights.

With age, Adil's body started gaining strength to fight asthma. He wanted to bring his family out of poverty. They wanted to learn a skill through which they could make good money.

Adil first learned mobile and computer repairing and started working in a mobile repair centre. In 2015, he launched his first website, however, it did not achieve much success, so he discontinued it. He also learned digital marketing and SEO. After much thought, he decided to enter the e-commerce space. Qadri, who became famous for selling perfume, chose perfume as his product and launched an e-commerce site named Adil Qadri in 2018.

Today, Adil Qadri's range of perfumes is famous for its quality and up-market fragrances and these perfumes are alcohol-free and the company is now worth crores. The perfumes are particularly popular among customers who do not like alcohol-based perfumes or those who can't use them for religious reasons.

The luxury perfumes AdilQadri Oud-Al-Hashmi and AdilQadri Musk-Al-Ghazali are quite popular. AdilQadri Oud-Al-Hashmi is a perfume derived from genuine soft oud. This has a warm smoky scent that comes from agarwood, which is the most expensive wood in the market.

AdilQadri brand also has perfumes that are easy on the pocket such as AdilQadri Shanaya attar, Adil Qadri's amazing signature attar, and AdilQadri Safwan attar.