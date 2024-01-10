Man announces big Rs 200000 crore plan, follows Mukesh Ambani's Rs 120000 crore investment, he will...

He will invest over Rs 200000 crore in an Indian state, creating over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Many Indian billionaires have their business empires in India and the world. They continue to invest in various sectors to expand their business. One such person is Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who has a real-time net worth of Rs 664150 crore, as per Forbes. He is the richest man in India and Asia. His Adani Group has announced to invest Rs 200000 crore in Gujarat, his hometown. Adani Group will invest the amount in Gujarat over the next five years, largely in setting up the world's largest clean energy project.

"Over the next five years, Adani Group will invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat - that is USD 25 billion - thereby creating over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs," Adani said at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. He further said the group has already invested over Rs 50,000 crore out of the Rs 55,000 crore investment committed by 2025 at the previous summit.

Earlier, Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani said that his Reliance has invested over USD 150 billion across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third (around Rs 124530 crore) has been invested in Gujarat alone.

The Adani Group is building three giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyzers. In Gujarat's Rann of Kutch desert, it is building the world's largest green energy park, covering 725 square kilometer. It will produce 30 gigawatt of electricity from solar energy as well as set up an integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem for solar and wind.

