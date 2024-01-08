Headlines

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

He joined the company in 2008 at the age of 23 after completing his MBA in the UK.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Photo: LinkedIn
Several businessmen in India have built their business empires and are now gradually passing the reign to the next generation. One such person who started working in the family business after completing his studies is Arjun Juneja. He is the son of Indian pharma billionaire and chairman of Mankind Pharma, Ramesh Juneja. He currently working as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Mankind Pharma which has a market capitalisation of Rs 80116 crore as of January 8. His father along with his younger brother Rajeev Juneja, co-founded the company in 1995. The company makes popular brands of condoms and pregnancy test kits.

Arjun Juneja joined the pharma company in 2008 at the age of 23 after completing his MBA from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. He also holds a Bachelor of Business Management. Initially, the 37-year-old was put through the paces across departments. Over the years, his involvement has helped the company. He dreamt of becoming a cricketer, but extreme competition prompted him to try entrepreneurship. He now helps his father and uncle to run the company. His father Ramesh Juneja started his career in 1974 with KeePharma Ltd., working as a medical representative (MR). According to Forbes, he now has a real-time worth of Rs 23280 crore as of January 8, 2024.

READ | Ratan Tata's TCS leaves Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Azim Premji's Wipro behind, now paying more than...

