Ratan Tata's Rs 1352000 crore company is ahead of Google, Microsoft, Tesla in this list

Ratan Tata is a well-known Indian industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He led several Tata companies when he was chairman. Several Tata companies are known for their products and services. They even give tough competition to global companies, including Google, Microsoft, Tesla etc. The Tata Group company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is ahead of such companies in giving employment.

It is included in the top 10 companies in the world in terms of employees. According to World of Statistics data, 614,795 employees work in TCS. TCS is one of the largest IT companies in the world. TCS is the second largest company in India in terms of market cap. As of January 5, the company has a market cap of Rs 1352000 crore. The share of the company was Rs 3,738.60 on the same date.

In terms of employees, only five companies are ahead of TCS. American Walmart and Amazon have 21 lakh and 15.41 employees, respectively. Taiwanese company Foxconn has 826,608 employees. Whereas the number of employees in Ascent is 7.33 lakh. 733,000 employees work at Volkswagen. TCS is at the 6th spot with 614,795 employees.

If we talk about the top 100 in terms of employees, then along with TCS, Infosys, Mahindra and Reliance Industries are also included in the list. According to World of Statistics data, Infosys has 328,764 employees, whereas Mahindra has 2.60 lakh employees and 236,334 employees work in Reliance Industries.

