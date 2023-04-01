LPG gets cheaper by Rs 92: Check gas cylinder prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai

On April 1, 2023, prices of domestic gas have been slashed by Rs 92. Check gas cylinder prices of different states below.

The new financial year begins today, April 1, 2023. April is a crucial month for several individuals from a financial perspective as new rules and regulations kick in for taxpayers. Apart from changes in the savings scheme, and new tax slabs, from the first day of April consumers, are relieved since LPG prices are reduced.

The petroleum companies update the prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of the new financial year. The exchange rate of the rupee versus the dollar and the international benchmark rate are the two key variables that affect LPG cylinder costs in India. Every household is eligible for up to 12 cylinders (14.2 kg each) at discounted prices per year.

14.2 kg gas cylinder prices are unchanged from last month. The Center increased the cost of home cooking gas by 50 last month. The cost of cooking gas was reduced by around Rs 92 on April 1. The rate cut, though, only applies to consumers of commercial gas cylinders, not to domestic LPG gas customers.

Here are the prices of an Indane gas cylinder (19 kg cylinder):

Delhi: ₹2028

Kolkata: ₹2132

Mumbai: ₹1980

Chennai: ₹2192.50

Price of domestic gas cylinders are: