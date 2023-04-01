LPG gets cheaper by Rs 92: Check gas cylinder prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai

Headlines

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Big setback for billionaire Anil Agarwal: Vedanta’s Rs 1.6 lakh crore deal with Foxconn withdrawn; what went wrong

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Weight loss tips: Quick and easy oats recipes to lose extra kilos

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rajasthan: Police use water cannons to disperse BJP workers in Jaipur protesting against state government

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; what you should know about it

Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi to visit site of train accident in Odisha as toll nears 300

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Homebusiness

business

LPG gets cheaper by Rs 92: Check gas cylinder prices in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai

On April 1, 2023, prices of domestic gas have been slashed by Rs 92. Check gas cylinder prices of different states below.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The new financial year begins today, April 1, 2023. April is a crucial month for several individuals from a financial perspective as new rules and regulations kick in for taxpayers. Apart from changes in the savings scheme, and new tax slabs, from the first day of April consumers, are relieved since LPG prices are reduced. 

The petroleum companies update the prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of the new financial year. The exchange rate of the rupee versus the dollar and the international benchmark rate are the two key variables that affect LPG cylinder costs in India. Every household is eligible for up to 12 cylinders (14.2 kg each) at discounted prices per year.

14.2 kg gas cylinder prices are unchanged from last month. The Center increased the cost of home cooking gas by 50 last month. The cost of cooking gas was reduced by around Rs 92 on April 1. The rate cut, though, only applies to consumers of commercial gas cylinders, not to domestic LPG gas customers. 

Here are the prices of an Indane gas cylinder (19 kg cylinder):

  • Delhi: ₹2028
  • Kolkata: ₹2132
  • Mumbai: ₹1980
  • Chennai: ₹2192.50

Price of domestic gas cylinders are:

  • Delhi: 1,103
  • Noida- 1100
  • Srinagar: 1,219
  • Patna: 1,202
  • Leh: 1,340
  • Aizawl: 1255
  • Andaman: 1179
  • Ahmedabad: 1110
  • Bhopal: 1118.5
  • Jaipur: 1116.5
  • Bangalore: 1115.5
  • Mumbai: 1112.5
  • Kanyakumari: 1187
  • Ranchi: 1160.5
  • Shimla: 1147.5
  • Dibrugarh: 1145
  • Lucknow: 1140.5
  • Udaipur: 1132.5
  • Indore: 1131
  • Kolkata: 1129
  • Dehradun: 1122
  • Visakhapatnam: 1111
  • Chennai: 1118.5
  • Agra: 1115.5
  • Chandigarh: 1112.5

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Karan Johar gives savage reply to Threads user asking if he is gay, netizens call him 'wittier than SRK'

Wordle 751 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 10

Anushka Sharma says no to Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa

This billionaire family is set to buy Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital once worth Rs 93,851 crore; whopping deal price is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE