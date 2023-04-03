Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Lincoln House: Rs 750 crore Mumbai palace billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla bought in 2015 but is unable to live in

SII owner Cyrus Poonawalla bought the palatial 'Lincoln House', which is a former Maharaja residence, from the US government eight years ago in the biggest Mumbai real estate deal at the time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Lincoln House: Rs 750 crore Mumbai palace billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla bought in 2015 but is unable to live in
Lincoln House: Rs 750 crore Mumbai palace billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla bought in 2015 but is unable to live in | File Photos

Indian billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla has slammed the Indian government over being unable to take control of landmark property in 'India's Billionaires' Row', that he bought for Rs 750 crore back in 2015. Without taking any names, the vaccine-maker tycoon has called the delay in him getting possession a "political and socialist" decision, as per a Bloomberg report. The sale has still not been cleared due to a dispute over the actual ownership of the property. Both the Maharashtra government and the Defence Ministry are reported to have staked ownership claim on the land.

Poonawalla bought the palatial 'Lincoln House', which is a former Maharaja residence, from the US government eight years ago. The property used to be the location of the US Consulate in Mumbai till 2011. The deal was the biggest in Mumbai's real estate at the time. The Serum Institute of India Chairman and MD had purchased the posh, decaying mansion to renovate it into the Poonawalla family's new home.

Known today as Lincoln House, was originally called the ‘Wankaner House’. Amarsinh Banesinhji Jhala, the last Maharaja of Wankaner, an erstwhile province which used to be part of present-day Gujarat, and his son Pratapsinhji Jhala got the palace built as their royal residence in Bombay. The mansion was built by British architect Claude Batley. The massive landmark structure changed hands in 1957 when the last Wankaner ruler transferred the 999-year lease of the Wankaner House to the US government. The Maharaja did so in order to pay his taxes post independence when the princely states were brought into the Indian fold, as per an Indian Express report.

The mansion, which is set in 2 acre area, has a built up area of around 50,000 square feet. It is located at 78, Bhulabhai Desai Road which lies in the posh Breach Candy area of South Mumbai. Lincoln House is among one of the famous landmarks in this locality which also houses the Tata Garden, Amarsons Garden, the famous Breach Candy Hospital, the Breach Candy Club which has the largest India-shaped swimming pool.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.