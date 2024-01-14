Headlines

Meet woman whose mother is one of India's richest women with net worth Rs 39860, she is...

Know the story of Leena Tewari, one of the richest woman entrepreneurs in India.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

article-main
Aneesha Gandhi Tewari is the daughter of India's fifth richest woman, Leena Tewari. Aneesha has a degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology with Honors from Brown University, Providence, USA. She also has a PhD in Molecular Biology from the globally recognised Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, USA. 

Aneesha has been appointed as one of the directors to USV's board in August 2022. Aneesha and her mother, Leena Tewari keep a low profile. 

Who is Leena Tewari? 

Leena Tewari is the chairperson of the privately held company USV India. Leena Tewari's current net worth is Rs 39,860. Making her one of the top female entrepreneurs. Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Nykaa's Falguni Nayar and others stand in the line after Tewari. 

Leena is the heiress of a massive pharma company. The company was founded by Leena's father Vithal Gandhi with Revlon in 1961. Today, her pharma company is one of the top five in India in the cardiovascular and diabetic medicines segment. 

Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook's annual salary dropped by Rs 300 crore in 2023 due to...

The 65-year-old businesswoman completed her BCom from Mumbai University and did her MBA from Boston University. 

Leena is also actively engaged in humanitarian works and supports causes to educate underprivileged women. Along with managing her successful business and social work, Leena Tewari also loves to travel in her free time. 

