Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Layoff 2023: Unacademy lays off 380 employees, know how much severance pay employees will get

Unacademy has sacked another 12% of its workforce or about 380 employees in its fourth official round of layoffs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Layoff 2023: Unacademy lays off 380 employees, know how much severance pay employees will get
Unacademy layoffs

Unacademy layoffs: After firing 350 workers in November of last year, Edtech behemoth Unacademy has now fired another 380 workers in its fourth official round of layoffs in less than five months. Twelve per cent of the company's staff would be impacted by the most recent job losses. 

The co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal, apologised and accepted full responsibility for the job layoffs in a statement posted on the company's Slack channel to all workers. 

“Dear team, I never thought I would have to send out another message like this, but here I am. Unfortunately, this has led me to take another difficult decision. We will be reducing the size of our team by 12 per cent to ensure that we can meet the goals we are chasing in the current realities we face. I did not anticipate I would have to do this again, and I'm very sorry.” Gaurav Munjal wrote.

The company will provide the following assistance to the fired Unacademy employees as they navigate their career crises.

  • Severance pay includes an additional month's pay and the notice period's value.
  • Employees who have worked for Unacademy for at least a year will have their one-year vesting period accelerated.
  • Additional six months of medical insurance coverage, until September 30.
  • Support for placement and career.

The senior leadership team at Unacademy, including the company's founders, will see compensation reductions for FY24 (2023–2024), the latest cost-cutting measure adopted by the edtech unicorn, which is now suffering from poor growth and dwindling venture capital investment. 

The wage reduction would be based on the leader's scope of work, performance, and existing pay, according to Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, in a note to all staff members on Slack.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple reportedly working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.