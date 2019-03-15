Headlines

Jet Airways' pilots approach Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on salary arrears

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

Business

Jet Airways' pilots approach Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on salary arrears

The cash-strapped full service airline has been making delayed salary payment for the last few months and has also defaulted on loan repayments

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 09:59 PM IST

The pilots' union of crisis-hit Jet Airways has approached the government flagging concerns about salary arrears, saying that the situation is leading to extreme tension and frustration, according to a letter.

The cash-strapped full service airline has been making delayed salary payment for the last few months and has also defaulted on loan repayments.

Against this backdrop, the National Aviator's Guild (NAG) -- a grouping of over 1,000 pilots of Jet Airways -- has written to Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

In the letter, dated March 6, the grouping has raised concerns about persistent delay in salary payment of member pilots.

"This situation is leading to extreme tension and frustration amongst our members, hardly an ideal situation for pilots in the cockpit... All pleas to the management in this regard have fallen on deaf ears," the letter said.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said it has not received any such communication.

The response came to a query regarding the pilots' union approaching the labour ministry regarding salary arrears.

"The company remains committed to meet its salary obligations towards its employees and clearing all pending dues," the spokesperson said.

Jet Airways has been looking at various ways to raise funds amid acute liquidity crunch that has forced it to ground aircraft, cancel flights in large numbers, shutdown stations and delay salary payments to its pilots and engineers along with other senior staff.

On March 8, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal wrote to Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas seeking an urgent funding of Rs 750 crore.

