Jet Airways announces cabin crew vacancies, ex-employees can also join; here's how to apply

Jet Airways has announced vacancies for cabin crew. The carrier has said currently they are hiring only female cabin crew.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Jet Airways was grounded due to financial issues (File)

Jet Airways has announced vacancies for cabin crew. The carrier has said currently they are hiring only female cabin crew. Male cabin crew hirings will begin later, when the carrier scales up operations. The company has issued a special appeal to its old employees, saying it wants to hire them back. 

"There's really nothing like home! Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline. Base: Delhi Note: For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up," the company said in a tweet. 

To apply, ex-employees need to drop an email at careers@jetairways.com with Jet Homecoming Crew in the subject line.

Jet Airways had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. It has remained grounded since then. It was promoted by Naresh Goyal. Now the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is leading the company in its journey to revival.

On May 20, aviation regulator DGCA granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.

The company has started operational hirings, including cabin crew, engineers and pilots.

"Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew," the airline's CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said on Twitter.

The airline is expected to start operations in the July-September quarter.

With inputs from PTI

