Meet man who grew up without electricity, running water, richest Indian in US with net worth of Rs...

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

Biggest flop film of 2022, made for Rs 200 crore, earned just 90 crore, superstar cried after BO disaster

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who grew up without electricity, running water, richest Indian in US with net worth of Rs...

This man grew up without electricity and running water and now is the richest Indian in the US. Know his story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

article-main
Jay Chaudhury and his wife.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jay Chaudhary is an India-American billionaire, CEO and founder of the renowned cloud security company Zsclaer. Jay grew up in poverty and did not have access to even the most basic amenities. But he worked hard and made a huge fortune. His career trajectory is an inspiration to many. 

Born in Panoh, a small hamlet in Himachal Pradesh, Jay grew up in poverty and lacked basic resources like electricity and running water till he was in Class 8 to 10. But Jay sought a better life and great success. He worked hard and made his dream come true. 

Jay dedicated all his time and effort to his studies and secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to study bachelor's in Electronics Engineering. After completing bachelor's, he went to the University of Cincinnati to study MS. 

Jay also holds a degree in Marketing/Marketing Management from Harvard Business School and then did an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. Jay launched SecureIT and CipherTrust which laid the foundation for his success. Chaudhury went on to also launch businesses like AirDefense and CoreHarbor. All of these start-ups were later acquired. 

Read: Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

Jay Chaudhury's current net worth is Rs 1,08,543 crore. He is today the richest Indian in the US. Jay stands as a living example for all those people with minimum to no resources who think, they can not achieve great highs. Chaudhury faced many problems but he worked hard to earn a better living for himself. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

Viral video: Gorilla's terrifying proximity to jungle-exploring tourists stuns internet, watch

Prabhas' massy look impresses fans in first look poster of Maruthi's The Raja Saab: 'Vintage darling is back'

2 Indian students found dead in US, had moved there just 2 weeks ago

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of dating mystery man: 'A man and a woman walking together...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE