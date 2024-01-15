Meet man who grew up without electricity, running water, richest Indian in US with net worth of Rs...

This man grew up without electricity and running water and now is the richest Indian in the US. Know his story here.

Jay Chaudhary is an India-American billionaire, CEO and founder of the renowned cloud security company Zsclaer. Jay grew up in poverty and did not have access to even the most basic amenities. But he worked hard and made a huge fortune. His career trajectory is an inspiration to many.

Born in Panoh, a small hamlet in Himachal Pradesh, Jay grew up in poverty and lacked basic resources like electricity and running water till he was in Class 8 to 10. But Jay sought a better life and great success. He worked hard and made his dream come true.

Jay dedicated all his time and effort to his studies and secured admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to study bachelor's in Electronics Engineering. After completing bachelor's, he went to the University of Cincinnati to study MS.

Jay also holds a degree in Marketing/Marketing Management from Harvard Business School and then did an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. Jay launched SecureIT and CipherTrust which laid the foundation for his success. Chaudhury went on to also launch businesses like AirDefense and CoreHarbor. All of these start-ups were later acquired.

Jay Chaudhury's current net worth is Rs 1,08,543 crore. He is today the richest Indian in the US. Jay stands as a living example for all those people with minimum to no resources who think, they can not achieve great highs. Chaudhury faced many problems but he worked hard to earn a better living for himself.