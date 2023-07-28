Isha Ambani aims to challenge Ratan Tata, Nykaa, how Mukesh Ambani's daughter is leading Reliance Retail successfully

The Tira app also has beauty tech tools for virtual product testing, which can create customized looks and also analyze your skin type. It also has a Tira RED section for those who want to shop for luxury beauty products online.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is a trailblazer and the proof of it is the recent move of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman's daughter Isha Ambani's step in launching Tira - Reliance's beauty brand. Tira was launched by Isha Ambani as a competition against Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa, and Ratan Tata's Tata Cliq.

Apart from the Tira app and website, Isha Ambani also launched the Tira flagship store in Mumbai. The Tira store has been inaugurated by Isha Ambani at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The Tira app also has beauty tech tools for virtual product testing, which can create customized looks and also analyze your skin type. It also has a Tira RED section for those who want to shop for luxury beauty products online.

Isha Ambani has been making her mark in leadership roles at Reliance Group. She is in the leading team of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Isha Ambani is also part of the Advisory Board of the Yale Schwarzman Center, and the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), and the Dia Art Foundation.

Isha Ambani is not only making an impact at Tira but has also played a role in taking Reliance Retail where it is now. As the largest retailer in India, Reliance Retail owns several popular fashion brands, including Versace, Balenciaga, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Gas, and Hugo Boss, among others.

Reliance Trends has more than 2,300 stores in 1,100 cities across India.

Isha Ambani also played a big role in launching Jio in 2016 which changed the landscape of the Indian telecom and digital industry.

Under Isha Ambani's leadership, Reliance Retail has also extended its portfolio with major acquisitions such as British toy brand Hamleys and other online platforms like Urban Ladder, Netmeds, and Just Dial.

She has also played a key role in developing Reliance Retail’s fashion portal, Ajio.com, which now has an amazing roster of 2,500 brands.

In 2008, Isha Ambani was ranked by Forbes second on its ‘Youngest Billionaire Heiresses’ list, however, her wealth is just a fraction of her success which has also contributed to Reliance's success.

Isha Ambani’s journey is an inspiring story of 'breaking the glass ceiling' and rebelling against conventions in a male-dominated business terrain. From Tira Beauty to Reliance businesses, Isha Ambani continues to prove herself in the land of business.

READ | Meet woman who has dated celebrities, flies jets, drives exotic cars but...