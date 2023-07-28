Isha Ambani aims to challenge Ratan Tata, Nykaa, how Mukesh Ambani's daughter is leading Reliance Retail successfully

Headlines

Best smart watch under 2000

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

BCCI announces next course of action against Harmanpreet Kaur on her conduct against Bangladesh

Watch: Virat Kohli's animated gesture to Hardik Pandya's bowling at the nets goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best smart watch under 2000

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

7 Indian superfoods to prevent hair loss

Highest-paid government jobs in India

Top 10 longest rivers in the world 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with fork’ if she tried to do this

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

HomeBusiness

Business

Isha Ambani aims to challenge Ratan Tata, Nykaa, how Mukesh Ambani's daughter is leading Reliance Retail successfully

The Tira app also has beauty tech tools for virtual product testing, which can create customized looks and also analyze your skin type. It also has a Tira RED section for those who want to shop for luxury beauty products online.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is a trailblazer and the proof of it is the recent move of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman's daughter Isha Ambani's step in launching Tira - Reliance's beauty brand. Tira was launched by Isha Ambani as a competition against Falguni Nayar’s Nykaa, and Ratan Tata's Tata Cliq.

Apart from the Tira app and website, Isha Ambani also launched the Tira flagship store in Mumbai. The Tira store has been inaugurated by Isha Ambani at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The Tira app also has beauty tech tools for virtual product testing, which can create customized looks and also analyze your skin type. It also has a Tira RED section for those who want to shop for luxury beauty products online.

Isha Ambani has been making her mark in leadership roles at Reliance Group. She is in the leading team of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. 

Isha Ambani is also part of the Advisory Board of the Yale Schwarzman Center, and the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), and the Dia Art Foundation.

Isha Ambani is not only making an impact at Tira but has also played a role in taking Reliance Retail where it is now. As the largest retailer in India, Reliance Retail owns several popular fashion brands, including Versace, Balenciaga, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Gas, and Hugo Boss, among others. 

Reliance Trends has more than 2,300 stores in 1,100 cities across India. 

Isha Ambani also played a big role in launching Jio in 2016 which changed the landscape of the Indian telecom and digital industry. 

Under Isha Ambani's leadership, Reliance Retail has also extended its portfolio with major acquisitions such as British toy brand Hamleys and other online platforms like Urban Ladder, Netmeds, and Just Dial. 

She has also played a key role in developing Reliance Retail’s fashion portal, Ajio.com, which now has an amazing roster of 2,500 brands. 

In 2008, Isha Ambani was ranked by Forbes second on its ‘Youngest Billionaire Heiresses’ list, however, her wealth is just a fraction of her success which has also contributed to Reliance's success. 

Isha Ambani’s journey is an inspiring story of 'breaking the glass ceiling' and rebelling against conventions in a male-dominated business terrain. From Tira Beauty to Reliance businesses, Isha Ambani continues to prove herself in the land of business. 

READ | Meet woman who has dated celebrities, flies jets, drives exotic cars but...

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Meet Vikas Khanna, one of India's richest chefs: Know his journey from being dishwasher to TV star; earnings, more

Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G with Nothing Phone-like LED strips teased, gets RGB spin

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE