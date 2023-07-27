Meet woman who has dated celebrities, flies jets, drives exotic cars but...

The 32-year-old has grown her portfolio to more than 500 million dollars, but she still sees herself as a struggling entrepreneur.

Jessica Mah is a startup founder and venture capitalist who has appeared on many magazine covers, has dated celebs, drives exotic cars, and flies her private jet, however, despite her life being the 'dream life', her latest LinkedIn post has netizens divided on social media. Forbes describes Jessica Mah as a "wildly successful serial entrepreneur” who built her first six-figure business while she was in middle school.

"Does my life sound like a fairy tale? When I hang out with aspiring entrepreneurs in college, they say they want my life. But my best friends who know me best almost always say they would HATE my life," Jessica Mah wrote in her post.

Jessica Mah said that she works for 60 hours a week (minimum) but suffers from 'accomplishment dysmorphia'. Jessica Mah also revealed that she is struggling to accept the death of her ex-boyfriend who died by suicide. She also revealed her biggest problem which is comparing herself to others.

"Comparison is the thief of joy. I’ve learned that the hard way. But with a little trick, I picked up in therapy, I find that I am comparing myself to others less and less,” she said.

"If you compare yourself to someone else, you have to compare yourself to ALL of their struggles, too. And nobody is posting their insecurities and private challenges in the open, which is why I am!" Jessica Mah added.

Her post is currently going viral on social media. While some believe Jessica Mah to be brave for writing about her struggles, others said she struggling to come to terms with her privilege.

Commenting positively on the post, Alex Raymond, CEO of Kapta wrote, "I really appreciate these posts and reminders. Especially the issue around comparison, which is such a big deal for entrepreneurs."

Another section of social media was not so kind to Jessica Mah. One user wrote, "Attempt at humble bragging just ends up being victimhood narcissism," while another said, "Unhappy person still unhappy after wasting their life to become rich. What’s new?"

