Headlines

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: India eyes early breakthrough as Athanaze-Holder help WI post 229/5

BTS' Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels More Pressure While Performing Solo Than With Members

7 best films based on Kargil War

Chola to Gupta: 10 Richest empires of ancient India

Cricketers who got married in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

BTS' Jungkook Reveals Why He Feels More Pressure While Performing Solo Than With Members

Heavy Rains Cause Flood-like Situation In Gujarat And Maharashtra

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

Kundali Bhagya actress Akanksha Juneja duped of Rs 30,000 while ordering food: 'The person asked me...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid evicted from show? Here's what we know

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

Lakshmi Mittal's company ArcelorMittal reported a net income of USD 9.3 billion (around Rs 76,250 crore) in 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lakshmi Mittal, the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, is a well-known billionaire in the world. He is an Indian steel magnate based in the UK. Mittal is India's second-richest metal and mining billionaire with a net worth of around Rs 1,36,100 crore.

Who is Lakshmi Mittal? 

He was born in Sadulpur in Rajasthan in 1950. His full name is Lakshmi Niwas Mittal. He completed his education in India and began his career working in his family’s steelmaking business in India. In 1976, he moved to Indonesia to set up a small steel company that over time grew to become ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company. Currently, he is the Executive Chairman of the company.

Lakshmi Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, Lakshmi Mittal has a net worth of USD 16.6 billion (around Rs 1,36,100 crore) as of July 23, 2023. He is currently at 106th position in the world's richest person list today. His company, ArcelorMittal, reported a net income of USD 9.3 billion (around Rs 76,250 crore) in 2022, Forbes reported. 

Mittal holds a bachelor's degree in commerce (B.com). He graduated from St Xavier’s College in Kolkata. The 73-year-old is married to Usha Mittal. The duo have a son, Aditya Mittal and a daughter, Vanisha Mittal Bhatia. She is a director of ArcelorMittal, while Aditya is the CEO of ArcelorMittal.

Mittal became executive chairman of ArcelorMittal in February 2021. He was previously chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. In 2021, Mittal ceded the CEO's position to his son, Aditya Mittal. Mittal has received the Padma Vibhushan (2008), India's second-highest civilian honour, and a Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also an active philanthropist who is engaged in the fields of education and child health.

READ | Meet India's second-richest pharma billionaire with Rs 1,46,090 crore net worth, he leads Rs 2,60,000 crore company

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

Meet IAS Tushar Sumera who scored 36 in Maths, 38 in Science, 35 in English

This billionaire loses Rs 1,46,000 crore after company’s shares faltered, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Byju’s evades fresh setback in ‘unplanned town hall’ with over 5,000 tuition centre employees

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE