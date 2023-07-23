Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

Lakshmi Mittal's company ArcelorMittal reported a net income of USD 9.3 billion (around Rs 76,250 crore) in 2022.

Lakshmi Mittal, the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, is a well-known billionaire in the world. He is an Indian steel magnate based in the UK. Mittal is India's second-richest metal and mining billionaire with a net worth of around Rs 1,36,100 crore.

Who is Lakshmi Mittal?

He was born in Sadulpur in Rajasthan in 1950. His full name is Lakshmi Niwas Mittal. He completed his education in India and began his career working in his family’s steelmaking business in India. In 1976, he moved to Indonesia to set up a small steel company that over time grew to become ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company. Currently, he is the Executive Chairman of the company.

Lakshmi Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, Lakshmi Mittal has a net worth of USD 16.6 billion (around Rs 1,36,100 crore) as of July 23, 2023. He is currently at 106th position in the world's richest person list today. His company, ArcelorMittal, reported a net income of USD 9.3 billion (around Rs 76,250 crore) in 2022, Forbes reported.

Mittal holds a bachelor's degree in commerce (B.com). He graduated from St Xavier’s College in Kolkata. The 73-year-old is married to Usha Mittal. The duo have a son, Aditya Mittal and a daughter, Vanisha Mittal Bhatia. She is a director of ArcelorMittal, while Aditya is the CEO of ArcelorMittal.

Mittal became executive chairman of ArcelorMittal in February 2021. He was previously chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. In 2021, Mittal ceded the CEO's position to his son, Aditya Mittal. Mittal has received the Padma Vibhushan (2008), India's second-highest civilian honour, and a Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also an active philanthropist who is engaged in the fields of education and child health.

