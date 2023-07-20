Meet India's second-richest pharma billionaire with Rs 1,46,090 crore net worth, he leads Rs 2,60,000 crore company

He borrowed $200 from his father, who a pharmaceuticals distributor, to start his business.

Dilip Shanghvi, the founder and managing director of Sun Pharma, is a well-known name in the health industry. He is an Indian billionaire businessman and one of the country's richest people. The 67-year-old is the second-richest pharma billionaire after Cyrus Poonawalla. He founded Sun Pharmaceutical Industries in 1983 to make psychiatric drugs. Dilip borrowed $200 from his father, who a pharmaceuticals distributor, to start his business.

Dilip Shanghvi's net worth

According to Forbes, Dilip has a net worth of $17.8 billion (around Rs 1,46,090 crore) as of July 19, 2023. He is on the 97th spot in the richest person list as of July 19, as the magazine. He was India's second richest person in 2016.

Dilip is the founder and managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which has a market capitalisation of 2.6 trillion INR (Rs 2,60,000 crore) as of July 19. The share price of his company was Rs 1,085.50 on Wednesday, July 19.

Shanghvi is also chairman of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd and chairman of the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016 by the Government of India. Dilip Shanghvi hails from a Jain family and was born in the small town of Amreli in Gujarat. He is the son of Shantilal Shanghvi and Kumud Shanghvi. He holds a B.Com degree from the University of Calcutta.

He is an alumnus of JJ Ajmera High School and Bhawanipur Education Society College, where he did his schooling and graduation, respectively. He used to help his father in his business, which was a wholesale dealership of medicines, mainly generic drugs, in Kolkata.

It was during this work that he thought of manufacturing his own drugs instead of selling products made by others. In 1983, the then 27-year-old Shanghvi opened his first manufacturing unit with a capital of nearly Rs 10,000. He named his venture Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

