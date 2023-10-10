India’s richest architect started firm with just 2 employees, designed country’s tallest building; net worth is…

The richest and one of the most successful architects in the country is Hafeez Contractor, who is responsible for designing the three tallest buildings in India.

While India is a land of many architectural marvels, there are some architectural designers and firms that take the cake when it comes to success. Hafeez Contractor is responsible for designing some of the most iconic buildings in India and is considered to be the richest architect of the country.

Hafeez Contractor is the man behind the construction of the three tallest buildings of India, along with some of the most iconic infrastructural projects in the country. His first prominent project was to add a few buildings and structures to the Infosys building in Bangalore and later went on to design the firm’s Pune and Mysuru campuses.

Studying and being mentored by his uncle, Hafeez Contractor started his journey toward becoming a successful architect. His earliest notable work is the Apollo Hospital Indraprastha and the Sarala Birla Academy, through which he gained recognition.

Hafeez Contractor started his firm with just two employees, initially struggling to get new projects and sign on big deals. However, his unique style inspired by ancient Indian architecture propelled him into success and made him the richest architect in India.

Apart from notable hospitals and several government contracts, Hafeez is also the architect behind the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, which is also the home ground of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians, owned by Nita Ambani.

Hafeez is the architect who has designed and built the three tallest buildings in India – the Imperial Towers in Mumbai and The 42 in Kolkata. He also designed the Mantri Pinnacle, which is currently the tallest building in Bangalore.

The net worth of Hafeez Contractor is about USD 5 million, which comes out to be over Rs 40 crore. His architectural firm has a market capitalization of over USD 200 million, which comes out to be over Rs 1665 crore.

