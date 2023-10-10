World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

The richest family in the world has a net worth which is more than twice of the entire family of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, and runs a Rs 50 lakh crore business.

While Mukesh Ambani and his family are considered to be the richest and most luxuriously living billionaires in the country, their wealth comes nowhere close to the richest family in the world – the Walton family from the United States.

The generational wealth of the Walton family has made them the richest family in the world which is much more than both Tata and Adani family, and is more than twice of the overall net worth of Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The Walton family, headed by American businessman Jim Carr Walton, derived their collective fortune through the world-famous supermarket chain Walmart and retail company Sam’s Club. Founded by Sam Walton in the 1980s, Walmart is now the most profitable supermarket chain of all time.

The Walton family is now headed by three of its most prominent members – Jim, Rob and Alice – who are the three children of Sam Walton and his wife Helen. All three of them have an individual net worth of over USD 65 billion (Rs 5.4 lakh crore).

While Mukesh Ambani and his family have a combined net worth of over USD 84 billion, the richest family in the world has a net worth of USD 224.5 billion, which comes out to be Rs 19 lakh crore in Indian currency.

Meanwhile, the Walton family and their heirs are now looking over the Walmart franchise across the world, which has an overall revenue of over USD 611 billion (Rs 50 lakh crore). Walmart is also currently in the process of expanding in India, giving tough competition to stores like Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital and Reliance Fresh, all headed by Mukesh Ambani.

Further, the second richest family in the world is headed by the world’s richest man, Bernard Arnault. The Arnault family built their fortune through luxury apparel company Louis Vuitton LVMH, and has a net worth of over Rs 14.5 lakh crore.

