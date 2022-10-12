Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

India's retail inflation rises to five-month high of 7.41% in September, factory output contracts by 0.8% in August

India’s factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a contraction of (-)0.8 per cent in August.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

India's retail inflation rises to five-month high of 7.41% in September, factory output contracts by 0.8% in August
India's retail inflation rises to five-month high of 7.41% in September

India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September, up from 7.00 per cent in August. Meanwhile, India’s factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a contraction of (-)0.8 per cent in August.

The data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed this is the ninth consecutive time that the CPI print has come above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The central government has mandated the central bank to maintain inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026. 

With inflation remaining above the 6 per cent level, RBI, now, will have to give a report to the central government giving reasons for failure to contain inflation. 

In September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said acute imported inflation pressures felt at the beginning of this fiscal year have eased but it still remains elevated across food and energy items. Notably, a recent Reuters poll of economists had forecast the September CPI to spike to 7.30 per cent.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI) basket, soared as prices of essential crops like wheat, rice and pulses - squeezing already stretched household budgets further.

Prices of basic commodities like cereals and vegetables, which make up the largest component in the inflation basket, have increased over the previous two years due to variable rainfall patterns and supply shocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The RBI takes the CPI data into account when it prepares the bi-monthly monetary policy. On September 30, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent. So far, in this financial year, the MPS has raised the key interest rate by 190 bps in a bid to check the raging inflation. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Check out these 5 traditional, stylish Bengali sarees to wear during 5-days celebration
Skincare: get a healthy and glowing skin at home
From coconut water to lemon, aloe juice: A look at healthy morning drinks to kickstart your day
In Pics: NASA gets one step closer to the Moon with Artemis I mission, here's all you need to know
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook followers drop from 11.9 crore to 9,995; social media floats conspiracy theories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.