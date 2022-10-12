India's retail inflation rises to five-month high of 7.41% in September, factory output contracts by 0.8% in August

India's retail inflation rises to five-month high of 7.41% in September

India’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in September, up from 7.00 per cent in August. Meanwhile, India’s factory output, measured through the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a contraction of (-)0.8 per cent in August.

The data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed this is the ninth consecutive time that the CPI print has come above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. The central government has mandated the central bank to maintain inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

With inflation remaining above the 6 per cent level, RBI, now, will have to give a report to the central government giving reasons for failure to contain inflation.

In September, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said acute imported inflation pressures felt at the beginning of this fiscal year have eased but it still remains elevated across food and energy items. Notably, a recent Reuters poll of economists had forecast the September CPI to spike to 7.30 per cent.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI) basket, soared as prices of essential crops like wheat, rice and pulses - squeezing already stretched household budgets further.

Prices of basic commodities like cereals and vegetables, which make up the largest component in the inflation basket, have increased over the previous two years due to variable rainfall patterns and supply shocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The RBI takes the CPI data into account when it prepares the bi-monthly monetary policy. On September 30, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent. So far, in this financial year, the MPS has raised the key interest rate by 190 bps in a bid to check the raging inflation.