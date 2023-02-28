Search icon
India's GDP growth slows down to 4.4 percent in third quarter of FY23: Government data

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

New Delhi: India's economic growth slowed down to 4.4 percent in the third quarter of 2022-23 mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.

In October-December 2021, the economy grew by 11.2 percent and by 6.3 percent in the July-September 2022 quarter, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts pegged the country's growth at 7 percent for 2022-23.

Besides, the NSO revised the GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 per cent against the earlier estimate of 8.7 percent.

