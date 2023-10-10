Headlines

Meet the 4 Indian-origin billionaires on 2023 Forbes' 400 Richest Americans list, their combined net worth is...

Elon Musk retained the top spot on the Forbes 400 Richest Americans list with an estimated net worth of $251 billion, which was the same as the previous year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest Americans recently, which saw Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the top of the list. According to Forbes, the wealthiest individuals in the US have seen their wealth increase by $500 billion compared to a year ago. Their collective wealth stands at $4.5 trillion, matching the previous record set in 2021. 

Elon Musk retained the top spot on the Forbes 400 Richest Americans list with an estimated net worth of $251 billion, which was the same as the previous year.

Interestingly, the minimum wealth required to join the elite club has risen to $2.9 billion, up from $2.7 billion last year, reaching an all-time high.

This year, four Indian-origin billionaires also made it to the Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023 list. They are Jay Chaudhry, Vinod Khosla, Romesh T Wadhwani and Rajiv Jain.

Jay Chaudhry, Rank: 89
Net worth: $9.2 billion

Jay Chaudhry is the CEO of Zscaler, a cybersecurity firm he founded in 2008. Zscaler went public in March 2018. Jay Chaudhry was born in Himachal Pradesh's Una in 1958 and moved to the US in 1980 to attend graduate school. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi.

Vinod Khosla, Rank: 161
Net worth: $6.5 billion

Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla is the founder of Khosla Ventures, which invests in experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics. Khosla was born in New Delhi in 1955 and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Stanford Graduate School of Business. Khosla co-founded Sun Microsystems in 1982 with Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy.


Romesh T Wadhwani, Rank: 215
Net worth: $5.1 billion

Romesh Wadhwani is the chairman of Symphony AI which he founded in 2017. He stepped down as CEO of SymphonyAI at the start of 2022. He was born in 1947 in Karachi. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay and has received a PhD in 1972 in electrical engineering from Carnegie Mellon.  

Rajiv Jain, Rank: 366
Net worth: $3.1 billion

Rajiv Jain is the founder, chairman and chief investment officer of asset management firm GQG Partners. Jain moved to the US from India in the early 1990s to pursue an MBA at the University of Miami. 

