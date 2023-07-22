Google employees' salaries leaked, tech giant paid Rs 5.90 crore to this position, check highest-paid salary in 2022

In 2022, the average total salary for Google employees was $2,79,802 (about Rs 2.30 crore).

Certain businesses go to great lengths to compensate their engineers, and IT jobs have long been known for their hefty wages. The excellent pay packages Google employees received in 2022 are revealed by recently released corporate data that was examined by Business Insider. In that year, the average total salary for Google employees was $2,79,802 (about Rs 2.30 crore).

Google, the tech giant is said to be paying a heft salary to its employees as we all know. Unsurprisingly, Google's highest-paid employees are software engineers, who earn a maximum base pay of $7,18,000 in 2022. An internal Google document that was distributed among staff members had data from over 12,000 US workers in a variety of jobs, including software engineers, business analysts, and salespeople.

It's important to note that all of the top 10 highest-paying positions spanning engineering, business, and sales at Google earned base incomes well into six figures, even though software engineers held the top slot for base salary, maximum equity, and bonuses.

According to the leaked spreadsheet, here’s a list of positions with the highest base salary at Google in 2022:

Software Engineer- ₹5.90 crore (approx)

Engineering Manager- ₹3.28 crore

Enterprise Direct Sales- ₹3.09 crore

Legal Corporate Counsel- ₹2.62 crore

Sales Strategy - ₹2.62 crore

- ₹2.62 crore UX Designer- ₹2.58 crore

Government Affairs and Public Policy- ₹2.56 crore

Research Scientist- ₹2.53 crore

Cloud Sales- ₹2.47 crore

Program Manager- ₹2.46 crore

The information is restricted to full-time employees in the United States and does not include remuneration from Alphabet's Other Bets ventures, like Waymo and Verily. Also, not all employees disclosed information about their shares and bonuses.