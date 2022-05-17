General Aviation Terminal at Delhi Airport receives India's first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul hangar

Image for representation

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium, through its FBO-MRO Concessionaires, has built two new state-of-the-art MRO hangars at Indira Gandhi International Airport's GA Terminal.

With 2,000 square metres of floor area each, they can house 6 to 8 mid-size general aviation aircraft as of April 2022. These hangars are fully operational for both commercial and general aviation aircraft. More importantly, the new hangars will minimise environmental pollution to a great amount, which will benefit both the operators and the public.

"DIAL is the pioneer in building world-class airport infrastructure. The dedicated General Aviation facility - GA Terminal, and aircraft parking bays – was the first of its kind in India. This facility has put India at par with some of the world’s best airports,” CEO-DIAL, Mr. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

“We have developed dedicated MRO hangars with world-class facilities near the GA terminal, which also are the first in the country. This facility not only benefits the aircraft operators but also helps Delhi Airport in achieving its environmental sustainability goals,” he added.

Front maintenance holding room of roughly 4,600 square metres may also be utilised to keep aircraft needing repairs. Additionally, hangars equipped with relevant workshops, such as a battery shop, aviation workshops, and general workshops, are provided to simplify aircraft maintenance in one location All of these facilities, as well as a POL Room and a darkroom for quarantine purposes, are supplied.

These hangars contain separate office buildings (G+2) with an estimated built-up area of 2,000 square metres to meet the administrative and operational requirements of FBO, MRO, and NSOP operators. Textron and Honeywell have certified channel partners and service centres for India and the subcontinent in one of these hangars.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted statutory approval to both hangars to carry out aircraft maintenance operations. To accommodate the transit crew, one of the hangars has lounge amenities.