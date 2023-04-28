Meet Gautam Singhania, billionaire who just sold KamaSutra brand, owns Rs 6,000 crore house, net worth is...

Gautam Singhania is a business tycoon and the Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group. Born on September 9, 1965, he is a well-known industrialist and entrepreneur in India. Singhania hails from a family that has a long history of entrepreneurship, and he has continued to uphold the family legacy. Currently his net-worth is 1.4 billion dollars.

Singhania finished his early schooling in Mumbai before moving to the United States for his higher education, where he graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Business Administration. He returned to India after completing his education to work for his family's company, the Raymond Group, which was founded in 1925 by his grandfather Lala Kailashpat Singhania.

Under Gautam Singhania's leadership, the Raymond Group has grown tremendously over the years and has become a leading conglomerate in India. The group has diversified into various sectors, including textiles, engineering, and real estate. In the textile sector, Raymond is one of the largest producers of worsted suiting fabrics in the world. The engineering division is involved in the manufacture of auto components, while the real estate division has developed numerous residential and commercial properties across India. He lives in JK House; second most costliest house in India worth Rs 6,000 crores after Antilia which is owned by Mukesh Ambani and is the most expensive house in the world.

Apart from his role in the Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania is also known for his love for cars and racing. He is an avid car enthusiast and has participated in numerous car races in India and abroad. In fact, he has even set a few world records for his racing achievements. In recent news, Gautam Singhania announced his exit from KamaSutra, brand which sold condoms.

