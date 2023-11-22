Headlines

'Gautam Singhania beat up, kicked his daughter Niharika and myself for..': Estranged wife's shocking allegation

In an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi narrated an incident that allegedly happened on September 10 morning, the day after Gautam Singhania'a birthday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Raymond's billionaire chairman Gautam Singhania announced separation from his wife of 24 years Nawaz Modi last week. Now, Singhania's estranged wife Nawaz has accused her husband of allegedly "assaulting" her and their daughter in September.

In an interview with India Today, Nawaz Modi narrated an incident that allegedly happened on September 10 morning, the day after Gautam Singhania'a birthday.

"...Gautam beat up, smashed up, kicked, punched his minor daughter Niharika and myself for something which felt like about 15 minutes...unrelentingly. This was around five in the morning, after his birthday party, which was on September 9. He suddenly left the scene of the attack and disappeared. I could only imagine that he was going to get his guns or weapons,” she alleged.

“I dragged my daughter to safety to another room,” Nawaz Modi further said.

During the interview, Nawaz Modi asserted that Gautam Singhania had flung her and Niharika around the room on multiple occasions. She stated, "He was just going all out for Niharika and me, and we were just trying to protect each other," she added.

Nawaz Modi recounted reaching out to her friend, Ananya Goenka. She said, "My daughter was hysterical, saying, 'we have to call the police.' I must have been in a daze, I was just sitting there. So she called the cops... I called my friend Ananya Goenka. She figured the cops are not going to come – Gautam would have managed things around. Ananya said 'Me and Anant, (her husband) – we will go to the cop station and come there.'"

Simultaneously, Nawaz Modi mentioned that her daughter contacted Trishakar Bajaj’s son, Vishwaroop. Notably, Trishakar Bajaj and Gautam Singhania are first cousins.

“My daughter called him up, ‘Vishu come back, right now.' He knew the atmosphere in the house. She told him, ‘Make sure you bring your father with you’ – to liaise with Gautam. Before I knew it, Nita Ambani was on the line with me, Anant Ambani was on the line with me. The whole family had jumped in. Thank God for that, because Gautam was telling Niharika ‘the cops are not going to help you. Everyone is in my pocket'. So Niharika got even more distraught, and I told her 'Just calm down, we are getting help'. Gautam did stop the cops from coming, but the Ambanis made sure they came," Nawaz Modi added.

She further alleged that Gautam Singhania had broken her third sacrum bone, which holds the upper body erect.

In response to the accusations made by his estranged wife, Gautam Singhania opted not to provide any comments. He told India Today TV, "For the sake of my two lovely daughters, I prefer to uphold my family’s dignity and choose not to make any statements. I request that my privacy be respected." 

Meanwhile, according to an ET report, Nawaz Modi has reportedly demanded 75% of Gautam Singhania's alleged Rs 11,673 crore net worth for herself and their two daughters.  Gautam Singhania is believed to be considering the request and proposed establishing a family trust to manage and transfer the family assets.

