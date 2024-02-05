Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 99630000000 in mega project, to build world's largest...

Twitter
Headlines

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari?

9 healthiest foods on Earth

8 health benefits of cherimoya (custard apple)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

India's highest paid actor quit films despite 9 blockbusters in a row, made Rs 4000 crore at box office, retired when...

Meet film director richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Bachchans, Chopras combined; made only 6 films, secret to wealth is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 99630000000 in mega project, to build world's largest...

Gautam Adani is set to build the world's largest single-location copper manufacturing plant in Gujarat with plans to invest $1.2 billion (approx Rs 9963 crore).

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is known for undertaking large-scale projects; in addition to his mega businesses, he is planning to build the world's largest single-location copper manufacturing plant in Mundra, Gujarat. As per reports, the facility will start operations of the first phase by March-end. The facility will be worth Rs $1.2 billion (approx Rs 9963 crore) with full-scale 1 million tonnes capacity by 2028-29. Currently Adani group operates businesses in airport operations, edible oils, road, rail and water infrastructure, data centers, and solar manufacturing, among others.

This project will help cut India's dependence on imports and aid the energy transition. India joins China and other nations that are rapidly expanding production of copper, a metal crucial for transition away from fossil fuels. Technologies critical to the energy transition such as electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure, solar photovoltaics (PV), wind and batteries, all require copper. Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL), a subsidiary of the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), is setting up a greenfield copper refinery project with 1 million tonnes per annum capacity in two phases.

For Phase 1, capacity of 0.5 million tonnes per annum, KCL achieved financial closure through a syndicated club loan in June 2022.

Kutch Copper Ltd managing director Vinay Prakash said “"Their aim is to be the world's largest copper smelting complex by 2030. He said India's per capita copper consumption is estimated at around 0.6 kg compared with the global average of 3.2 kg. "India's drive towards clean energy systems, increasing penetration of electric vehicles and a host of associated applications are expected to double the domestic copper demand by 2030.

With inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE