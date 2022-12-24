Full refund, free flight if..: Centre set to change airline ticket rule in major pro-passenger move

File Photo

The Indian aviation regulator is set to make changes to the rules regarding airline tickets for cases of involuntary downgrade of booked class. The amendment to Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will enable passengers to claim full refund on ticket including taxes in the above mentioned scenario. Furthermore, airlines will have to give the concerned passengers free of cost tickets on the next available class of booking.

The amendment seeks to protect the rights of aviation passengers impacted due to ticket downgrading, a senior DGCA official was quoted as saying. The move comes after the government noticed passengers are sometimes downgraded due to increase in volume of air travellers, the official said.

Passengers booked on first, business and premium economy class are sometimes downgraded at the time of check-in because of reasons like overbooking, aircraft change, unserviceable seats etc.

The DGC is attempting to tackle this passenger problem by making an amendment to the "Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV -- facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights" rool.

Once the rule change is enforced, passengers involuntarily downgraded will get the entire amount of ticket value refunded and a flight on the next available class for free. It is pertinent to mention that the proposed amendment will first have to pass consultation of stakeholders. The final regulation will be published and enforced later.

(With inputs from ANI)