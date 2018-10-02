Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, check new rates here

Fuel prices continued the upward trend across the country on Tuesday as the petrol price was hiked by 0.12 paisa and diesel by Rs 0.16 in Delhi.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.85 per litre and diesel is being retailed at Rs 75.25 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices crossed Rs 90-run mark with the fuel being sold at Rs 91.20 per litre. The diesel price is Rs 79.89 per litre, increased by Rs 0.17.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months.

Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was because of the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has always maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

Here's how you can check rates in your city

1. Check Petrol/Diesel Price at your nearest Indian Oil Petrol Pump using Pump Locator2. Download Fuel@IOC Mobile App on your smartphone to locate your nearest IndianOil petrol pump and track fuel prices3. You can also check petrol and diesel price by sending SMS to 92249 92249

To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS "RSP <space>Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

For example, SMS “RSP 102072” to 92249 92249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi.