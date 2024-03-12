Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

Nothing Phone (2a) goes on first sale in India, available at just Rs 3999 in Flipkart sale, check details

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet resign amid BJP-JJP split

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Raja Rani's ambitious plans: Fashion designing course on the horizon

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

8 animals that can survive without food

10 well-known Indian scientists

8 foods that help to increase iron level in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

HomeBusiness

Business

From young boy who used to sell phenyl door-to-door to UAE's spice king: Meet Adil Group's Dr Dhananjay Datar

Born in a middle-class Maharashtrian family from Vidarbha. the realities of life taught him values of self-reliance, frugality, and hard work, instilling in him an indomitable spirit to fight against all odds to emerge victorious.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dhananjay Datar’s story is that of perseverance triumphing over all odds. He inherited a fledgling grocery business from his father and literally gave it wings. Today, the Adil group encompasses a chain of 50 spacious superstores spread across the Gulf Countries, 2 spice factories, 2 flour mills equipped with modern technology, and an import-export company. 

It has acquired a cult status among Indian expatriates with over 9000 varieties of authentic Indian foods, including spices and pickles, and what-have-you, available at their superstores.

Humble beginnings 

Born in a middle-class Maharashtrian family from Vidarbha. the realities of life taught him values of self-reliance, frugality, and hard work, instilling in him an indomitable spirit to fight against all odds to emerge victorious. 

Dhananjay came to Dubai as a 20-year-old in 1984 to join his father in setting up a small shop in Bur Dubai to sell Indian spices. Late Mahadeo Datar had come to Dubai in 1975 after serving a stint in Air India, spending the next decade working as a grocer in Jebel Ali.  

Overcoming the initial challenges, the Datars soon won the trust of the Indian expatriate community. The secret of their success - they had their fingers on the pulse of the customers, giving them the right products at the right time and becoming a household name among Indians and other nationalities in the UAE. “My mantra has always been - Determination-Honesty-Customer Service-Courtesy”, says Dhananjay and this commitment turned a small shopkeeper into a billionaire in Dubai.  

From a family-run business to a specialist supermarket chain - the group expanded its footprint across the GCC universe. The company set up a manufacturing unit in the Al Quoz industrial area of Dubai where it produces Indian food items under the Peacock brand. It also has an Indian arm, Masala King Exports in Mumbai (India), which is one of the leading exporters of quality Indian grocery and non-food Items, in the Indian sub-continent. 

Entrepreneurial Pursuits & Accolades

Adil Group under the leadership of Dhananjay has introduced more than 9000 Indian products to UAE. For the last four decades, he has been serving the Indian community in the Gulf region with authentic, hygienic, and safe Indian foodstuff. It is for this invaluable contribution that the rulers of UAE felicitated Dhananjay with a prestigious award and the title of Masala King in 2001.

“My wife Vandana and sons Hrishikesh and Rohit have been the pillars of strength in the group’s growth. Vandana has implemented financial discipline and management in the group, whereas Hrishikesh and Rohit have added the latest technologies like Artificial intelligence, E-Commerce, Online Marketing, etc.”, says Dhananjay proudly.

Adil Group is in active expansion mode and increasing its outlets in other Gulf countries. It has established special trade routes in the USA, Canada, Kenya, Switzerland, Italy, Eritrea, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Dhananjay has received several international and national awards for excellence and quality. He was ranked 25th richest by Forbes Middle East and 8th by Arabian Business in the Arab world. He has been conferred with business awards in countries like UAE, USA, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. India has honored him with the GMBF Business Excellence Award, Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award, Quality Brand Award, Bharat Vikas Ratan Award, and Best Indian Retailer Award to name some.

Apart from business, Dhananjay has helped several young entrepreneurs from India in exporting their quality products to Gulf markets. He has also been acclaimed for his philanthropic work. He has donated generously to orphanages, schools for underprivileged children, and social welfare projects. He was honoured with a special award for his contribution to social entrepreneurship by Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Prathishthan, Mumbai.

If there ever was a rags-to-riches story, it is Dr. Dhananjay Datar’s. He was so poor he couldn't afford a bicycle and dreamed of nothing more than a square meal. Today he is driven around in a bespoke Rolls-Royce!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, quit high-paying job in US, started her own Rs 5700 crore company, she is…

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

Ankita Lokhande says Randeep Hooda didn't want her in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He told me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement