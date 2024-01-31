From LPG rates to IMPS transaction process, here's what's changing from Feb 1

Here's a list of changes that will come into force from February 1.

The financial landscape of the country is set to undergo significant transformations on February 1, 2024, with the presentation of the budget in Parliament. This pivotal day is expected to bring about substantial changes, affecting various aspects of daily life. Let's take a closer look at six prominent alterations that will directly impact the common man:

1. LPG Price Revision:

On the day of the budget presentation, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech. Before she even begins, there will be anticipation regarding potential changes in LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder prices. Oil-marketing companies adjust LPG cylinder prices every month on the first day. The budget day might witness relief in LPG prices or, conversely, a significant hike.

2. IMPS Money Transfer:

With the growing reliance on digital transactions, instant money transfers through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) have become a convenient option. Starting from February 1, 2024, users will only need the receiver's mobile number and bank account name to transfer money via IMPS. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) states that beneficiaries and IFSC codes will no longer be required, simplifying the process.

3. NPS Withdrawal Rules:

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued guidelines in January, allowing partial withdrawal of funds invested under the National Pension System (NPS) for specific purposes like home purchase or construction. This rule will come into effect from February 1, 2024.

4. Fastag eKYC Requirement:

The National Highways Authority of India has announced that all Fastags without KYC (Know Your Customer) verification will be deactivated after January 31. Users will need to ensure that their Fastags are KYC-compliant from February 1 onwards. Out of the 7 crore issued Fastags, only 4 crores are currently active.

5. Dhan Laxmi FD Scheme:

Punjab and Sind Bank's special FD scheme, known as 'Dhan Laxmi 444 Days,' originally set to expire on January 31, 2024, has been extended until February 29, 2024. Investors can consider this FD with a tenure of 444 days, offering an interest rate of 7.4% and 8.05% for senior citizens.

6. Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB):

The Reserve Bank of India will release the final installment of the Sovereign Gold Bond series for the financial year 2023-24 on February 12, 2024. The subscription window will be open from February 4 to February 16, 2024. The previous installment, issued on December 18, had a gold price set at Rs 6,199 per gram by the Central Bank.

These changes signify a dynamic shift in various financial aspects, affecting citizens' daily routines and investments. Stay tuned for the unfolding impact of these alterations in the coming days.