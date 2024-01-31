From LPG rates to IMPS transaction process, here's what's changing from Feb 1

Twitter
Headlines

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Congress makes key appointments in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, J-K ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Noida Film City near Jewar airport to be built by Boney Kapoor’s firm, new area near Yamuna Expressway to be…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Batters with more centuries than Rohit Sharma across formats

10 foods to boost fertility naturally

Indian batters with highest scores in U19 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

From LPG rates to IMPS transaction process, here's what's changing from Feb 1

Here's a list of changes that will come into force from February 1.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The financial landscape of the country is set to undergo significant transformations on February 1, 2024, with the presentation of the budget in Parliament. This pivotal day is expected to bring about substantial changes, affecting various aspects of daily life. Let's take a closer look at six prominent alterations that will directly impact the common man:

1. LPG Price Revision:

On the day of the budget presentation, all eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech. Before she even begins, there will be anticipation regarding potential changes in LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder prices. Oil-marketing companies adjust LPG cylinder prices every month on the first day. The budget day might witness relief in LPG prices or, conversely, a significant hike.

2. IMPS Money Transfer:

With the growing reliance on digital transactions, instant money transfers through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) have become a convenient option. Starting from February 1, 2024, users will only need the receiver's mobile number and bank account name to transfer money via IMPS. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) states that beneficiaries and IFSC codes will no longer be required, simplifying the process.

3. NPS Withdrawal Rules:

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued guidelines in January, allowing partial withdrawal of funds invested under the National Pension System (NPS) for specific purposes like home purchase or construction. This rule will come into effect from February 1, 2024.

4. Fastag eKYC Requirement:

The National Highways Authority of India has announced that all Fastags without KYC (Know Your Customer) verification will be deactivated after January 31. Users will need to ensure that their Fastags are KYC-compliant from February 1 onwards. Out of the 7 crore issued Fastags, only 4 crores are currently active.

5. Dhan Laxmi FD Scheme:

Punjab and Sind Bank's special FD scheme, known as 'Dhan Laxmi 444 Days,' originally set to expire on January 31, 2024, has been extended until February 29, 2024. Investors can consider this FD with a tenure of 444 days, offering an interest rate of 7.4% and 8.05% for senior citizens.

6. Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB):

The Reserve Bank of India will release the final installment of the Sovereign Gold Bond series for the financial year 2023-24 on February 12, 2024. The subscription window will be open from February 4 to February 16, 2024. The previous installment, issued on December 18, had a gold price set at Rs 6,199 per gram by the Central Bank.

These changes signify a dynamic shift in various financial aspects, affecting citizens' daily routines and investments. Stay tuned for the unfolding impact of these alterations in the coming days.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'If Virat Kohli was playing...': Former England star criticizes Rohit Sharma's captaincy

IND vs ENG: Big setback for India as Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of 2nd Test due to…

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Elon Musk to Warren Buffett: Check out the educational qualification of world’s top billionaires

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE