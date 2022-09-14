Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 dates announced: Attractive deals on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a, iPhone 11 and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is here. Flipkart has revealed the dates of the annual Big Billion Days sale 2022. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and it will end on September 30. It is worth noting that the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The annual Flipkart sale comes with huge discounts on top brands. Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12 and other smartphones will be available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

If you are planning to buy electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others, this may be the right time to get it. Big Billion Day 2022 will not only give discounts on gadgets, but you can also avail offers on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and various others.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Offers and discounts

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and others. Customers will also be able to avail great discounts on Apple AirPods, iPad, smartwatch, laptops and other gadgets.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500.

Flipkart will also offer exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is about to commence soon and during the annual sale, the ecommerce platform will offer attractive deals and discounts on products across the various categories and that includes Nothing Phone (1) as well. Although Flipkart has not revealed the exact deals and prices that buyers will get during the festive sale, it has revealed that Nothing Phone (1) will be available at a starting price of Rs 28,999 with bank discounts.

Apart from this, Nothing Phone (1) buyers can get up to Rs 17,000 discount in exchange of your old smartphone bringing the value of the smartphone down to Rs 11,999.