EPFO hikes interest rates on employees' provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY24

EPFO has fixed an 8.25 percent interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24.

Retirement fund body EPFO on Saturday fixed a three-year high interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2023-24.

In March 2023, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 from 8.10 per cent in 2021-22.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over six crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

