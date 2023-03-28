Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Disney layoff: 7,000 jobs to be affected ‘over the next four days’ impacting Disney Entertainment, Parks divisions

Another round of layoff has already been planned to happen in April, as part of $5.5 billion cost-cutting effort, the staff will be informed before the summer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 07:19 AM IST

Disney layoff: 7,000 jobs to be affected ‘over the next four days’ impacting Disney Entertainment, Parks divisions
Representational Image

As part of a $5.5 billion cost-cutting effort, Disney has begun executing the first round of employment layoffs, which are estimated to affect 7,000 jobs. CEO Bob Iger sent a memo to staff on March 27. 

During the next four days, the first group of affected employees received notifications. Thousands of workers will be affected by a second round of layoffs planned for April, and the remaining staff will be informed before summer.

According to a person familiar with the situation, several important divisions of the corporation, including Disney Entertainment, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and corporate, would be impacted. ESPN was not affected by the round of cuts this week, but it is predicted that it will be in subsequent rounds, according to Reuters. 

The layoffs scheduled in February have started, CEO Bob Iger informed Disney employees in an email on March 27. 

The memo writes, “This week, we begin notifying employees whose positions are impacted by the company’s workforce reduction. Leaders will be communicating the news directly to the first group of impacted employees over the next four days.”

In April, a greater round of layoffs is planned, with 7,000 staff members to be let go before the start of the summer, according to the letter.

Iger admitted that as the business continues to develop the structures and operations that will allow it to succeed in the future, there will be challenges ahead for people who are not touched by the layoffs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Nitish Rana as new captain replacing injured Shreyas Iyer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.